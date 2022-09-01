White Sox end 5-game skid behind Lynn, beat Royals 4-2

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a solo home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits a solo home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits an RBI single off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits an RBI single off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, right, celebrates with Eloy Jimenez after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, right, celebrates with Eloy Jimenez after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after the final out in the team's win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after the final out in the team's win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, tags out Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, right, tags out Chicago White Sox's Josh Harrison during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hits celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, right, throws after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. Hunter Dozier was out at first. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Chicago White Sox's Romy Gonzalez, right, throws after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. Hunter Dozier was out at first. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
MARK GONZALES
·3 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games.

Chicago (64-66) won for the first time under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who served his second game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave while he undergoes tests performed by his personal doctors in Arizona to address an unspecified health issue.

The Royals (53-78) lost for the third time in five games. Rookie Bobby Witt hit his 19th home run off Lynn in the fourth, a shot to center that traveled an estimated 441 feet.

Witt’s homer was the 58th hit by a Royals rookie this season, extending the franchise record of 56 set in their inaugural season.

The Royals didn’t score again until two out in the ninth on a triple by Michael A. Taylor and a single by Michael Massey. Chciago's Liam Hendriks struck out Hunter Dozier to earn his 29th save.

Lynn retired the first 10 batters before Witt’s homer, and he immediately loaded the bases before coaxing Dozier to ground into an inning-ending double play.

That turned out to be the break the Sox needed, as AJ Pollock led off the bottom of the fourth by poking a low, outside pitch over the right field fence to tie the game.

Lynn is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in his last four starts.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (2-10) threw 26 pitches in the first and loaded the bases before getting Pollock to pop to first and Yasmani Grandal to line out to right. Grandal returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game.

Bubic walked three of the first seven batters he faced, but was undone by the homers. Andrus hit his home run two pitches after missing a pitch on a hit-and-run play that resulted in Romy Gonzalez getting thrown out at second.

Bubic has allowed four homers in his last two starts after pitching 24 consecutive innings without allowing a homer. He is 0-4 lifetime against the Sox, despite posting a 2.76 ERA in nine games.

The Sox added two insurance runs in the seventh on a grounder by Andrus and a two-out single by Jose Abreu.

Andrus became the 13th Sox player to bat leadoff, tying a franchise record set in 1976.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (back tightness) was scratched from the lineup and is listed as day to day.

White Sox: CF Luis Robert (left wrist soreness) missed his fifth consecutive start and remains day to day, Cairo said. Robert entered in the ninth as a defensive replacement.

TRANSACTIONS

White Sox: To make room for Lynn and Grandal, LHP Tanner Banks and C Carlos Perez were optioned to Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Royals: Will start RHP Daniel Mengden (0-0, 2.08) to face Chicago in Thursday’s series finale. Mengden will be promoted from Triple-A Omaha, where he is 6-5 with a 4.55 ERA in 21 appearances.

White Sox: Will start RHP Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98). Cueto allowed a season-high seven runs in five innings Friday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

