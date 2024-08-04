White Sox take 19-game losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Chicago White Sox (27-86, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-48, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-10, 5.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -286, White Sox +231; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a 19-game losing streak, play the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 61-48 overall and 31-21 at home. The Twins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Chicago is 27-86 overall and 10-46 in road games. The White Sox have gone 8-24 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 11-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 16 home runs while slugging .459. Byron Buxton is 9-for-38 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .214 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 8-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

White Sox: 0-10, .193 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press