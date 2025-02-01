White scores 25 points to lead Chicago Bulls to 122-106 win over Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — Coby White scored a game-high 25 points and Nikola Vucevic added 21 to pace the Chicago Bulls to a 122-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bulls' victory ended Toronto's season-high five-game winning streak as the Raptors lost for only the second time in nine outings.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 20 points. He added 10 rebounds and five assists.

RJ Barrett checked in with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Toronto point guard Immanuel Quickley returned after an eight-game absence from a left hip strain. He had 14 points over 15 minutes.

The Bulls made 18 three-pointers, led by Coby Smith's four, compared to Toronto's 10.

Josh Giddy scored 15 points for the Bulls, while Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis came off the Chicago bench to chip in 17 and 12 points, respectively. Vucevic also pulled down 11 rebounds.

The Bulls held a 30-27 advantage after the first quarter and led 55-50 at the half on the strength of 9 for 21 shooting from beyond the arc.

Chicago is second in the NBA in three-point field goals made this season.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Quickley has played only 10 games this season, missing 38 with various ailments. But the Raptors have gone 1-9 with him in the lineup.

Bulls: Guard Zach LaVine missed his second straight game for personal reasons. There has been speculation that LaVine will be moved before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

KEY MOMENT

After Barrett gave the Raptors a 64-63 lead with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter, the Bulls went on an 18-4 run to take the lead for good.

KEY STAT

Despite the defeat, the Raptors enjoyed their first winning month at 8-7 since going 8-7 in November 2023.

UP NEXT

The Raptors entertain Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago visits the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press