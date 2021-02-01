White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.26 Million, or $1.30 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2020 and $3.82 Million, or $3.94 Per Diluted Share, for the Year

White River Bancshares
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased 9.8% to $1.26 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.15 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and increased 11.5% compared to $1.13 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year, net income was $3.82 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, compared to record earnings of $5.14 million, or $5.28 per diluted share, in 2019. All financial results are unaudited.

“Earnings improved in the fourth quarter, compared to a year ago and the prior quarter, generated by solid loan and deposit growth and an improving net interest margin. We also drove non-performing assets down to zero by year end,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the pandemic-related economic challenges creating a difficult operating environment, we made progress in several areas of the business, as we continued to support our customers, communities and employees.”

“The magnitude of the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic are still largely unknown,” Head continued. “Due to the growth in the loan portfolio, and our continuous evaluation of the Covid-19 pandemic, we added $458,000 into our loan loss reserve for the quarter, bringing the Bank to a solid position of 1.38% of total loans and 1.42% of total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA.” For the year, the Company booked a $2.9 million provision for loan losses, compared to a $500,000 provision for 2019.

“Core deposit gathering remains a strategic focus for the Bank,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “The investments we have made in our digital technology platform and its ease of use is helping us gather low-cost deposits. Additionally, we continue to lower the cost of deposits by bringing in more business and personal checking accounts and repricing the cost of our CDs due to interest rates being considerably lower than the last couple of years.”

“In 2020, the health and safety of our customers, teammates and community became our primary focus,” said Brant Ward, Chief Administrative Officer. “We continue to keep lobbies open by appointment only and adhere to social distancing guidelines. While our customers were already using our digital platforms prior to the pandemic, they really embraced the platform in 2020, with online utilization meaningfully up compared to a year ago. We were also active in the SBA’s PPP loan program, and at the completion of the PPP program on August 8, we had made $20.7 million in PPP loans, helping 274 local businesses. Additionally, the Bank recently started participating in the SBA’s new round of PPP funding that began earlier this month. This next round of SBA funding offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also ‘second draw’ loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. While we are early in the process, we are here for our customers and communities.”

“In addition to PPP loans, we implemented additional programs to support our customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. These assistances included payment forbearance agreements with some customers for periods of up to six months. At the peak of our assistance, at June 30, 2020, we had deferred payment on 120 loans totaling $79.7 million. As of December 31, 2020, only 12 loans totaling $1.9 million were still in deferral,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “We feel optimistic about the underlying quality of deferred loans, most of which are longtime customer relationships with strong guarantor support. Additionally, we feel the loan portfolio is well positioned to handle any future economic impact from the pandemic, with less than 1% of the total portfolio in hotels, restaurants, and energy loans as of the end of the year.”

The table below presents selected information on loans that remained on COVID-19 deferrals at the periods indicated.

% of Total
Loan Portfolio

Deferred Loan
Balance

Number
of Loans

(In thousands)

June 30, 2020

14.25

%

$

79,691

120

September 30, 2020

2.05

12,003

28

December 31, 2020

0.31

1,915

12

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $1.26 million or $1.30 per diluted share.

  • Fourth quarter provision for loan losses was $458,000, compared to $300,000 in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.50%, compared to 3.33% in the preceding quarter and 3.85% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Net loans increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million at December 31, 2019.

  • The Bank funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million as of the close of the program on August 8, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $16.8 million in PPP still on the books.

  • Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago.

  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.

  • Nonperforming assets were almost nil at December 31, 2020, compared to $400,100 at September 30, 2020, and $2.64 million a year ago.

  • There were no nonperforming assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2020. This compares to nonperforming assets representing 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and 0.38% of total assets a year earlier.

  • As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans still within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represents 0.30% of gross loans.

  • Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020, from $71.43 a year ago.

  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 13.05% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.15% for the Bank at December 31, 2020.

Income Statement
The Company’s net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.85% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.33% in the third quarter of 2020. For the year, the net interest margin was 3.53%, compared to 3.91% in 2019.

Fourth quarter net interest income was $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest income decreased by 6.0% to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $8.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest expense decreased by 25.9% to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year, net interest income increased 2.0% to $24.6 million, compared to $24.1 million in 2019.

Non-interest income increased 18.1% to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, non-interest income increased 40.1% to $5.0 million, compared to $3.6 million in 2019.

Non-interest expense was $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year 2020, non-interest expense was $21.6 million, compared to $20.3 million for the year 2019.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by 6.8% to $749.9 million at December 31, 2020, from $702.1 million at December 31, 2019, and decreased modestly compared to $752.6 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $23.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $39.0 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $73.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $56.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 6.8% to $608.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $569.4 million a year ago, and increased 3.4% compared to $588.4 million three months earlier. Through the close of the program on August 8, 2020, the Bank had funded approximately 274 PPP loans totaling $20.7 million to both existing and new customers. As of December 31, 2020, $16.8 million in PPP loans remained on the books.

Total deposits increased 9.1% to $627.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $575.3 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $632.5 million at September 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 46.5% to $172.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $117.5 million a year ago.

FHLB advances totaled $17.1 million at December 31, 2020 from $27.5 million at December 31, 2019. Notes payable increased slightly to $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $10.7 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 7.1% to $74.2 million at December 31, 2020 from $69.3 million at December 31, 2019 and increased 1.9% when compared to $72.8 million at September 30, 2020. Book value per common share increased to $76.58 at December 31, 2020 from $71.43 at December 31, 2019 and $75.17 at September 30, 2020.

Credit Quality
The provision for loan losses was $458,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $300,000 provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter and $500,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. “Although our credit quality improved substantially during the quarter, we prudently added to reserves for loan losses as we continue to face an uncertain economy due to the impact of the pandemic,” said Head. For the full year 2020, the provision for loan losses was $2.9 million, compared to $500,000 in2019.

There were no nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared to $200,000 in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020, and $2.2 million at December 31, 2019. Additionally, there were no nonperforming assets at year end, compared with $400,000 in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2020, and $2.6 million in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets were 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.05% of total assets three months earlier and 0.38% of total assets at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.7 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, when excluding the $16.8 million of PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. This compared to $6.7 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs were $194,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net charge-offs of $169,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $827,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had loans within the deferral process of $1.9 million, which represented 0.31% of total loans, excluding PPP balances. Within that balance, $18,000 of the loans were full P & I deferrals, while $1.9 million were principal deferrals.

Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.15%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.80% and Total capital ratio of 13.05%, at December 31, 2020.

About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.




WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

UNAUDITED

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

23,004,380

$

49,636,364

$

38,984,145

Federal funds sold

-

-

100,000

Total cash and cash equivalents

23,004,380

49,636,364

39,084,145

Investment securities

73,100,506

70,375,655

56,493,544

Loans held for sale

10,871,270

10,689,131

2,045,250

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

608,391,471

588,429,575

569,419,374

Premises and equipment, net

25,140,669

24,030,438

24,860,247

Foreclosed assets held for sale

100

200,100

487,827

Accrued interest receivable

2,705,354

2,581,457

2,766,513

Deferred income taxes

1,518,115

1,480,231

1,443,805

Other investments

2,891,285

2,888,585

2,859,485

Other assets

2,320,711

2,296,588

2,636,708

$

749,943,861

$

752,608,124

$

702,096,898

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Demand deposits

- non-interest bearing

$

172,016,886

$

168,518,880

$

117,450,670

- interest bearing

203,407,688

179,409,301

151,696,610

Savings deposits

21,051,019

16,688,392

13,554,400

Time deposits

- under $250M

125,998,519

151,198,785

165,267,666

- $250M and over

105,309,981

116,721,324

127,293,109

Total deposits

627,784,093

632,536,682

575,262,455

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

17,056,909

17,161,929

27,471,344

Notes payable

10,772,790

10,766,607

10,747,683

Accrued interest payable

382,474

689,096

713,397

Other liabilities

19,733,128

18,604,241

18,612,742

Total liabilities

675,729,394

679,758,555

632,807,621

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

9,763

9,763

9,763

Surplus

88,010,761

87,940,629

87,656,698

Accumulated deficit

(14,474,203

)

(15,737,036

)

(18,298,210

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(431,865

)

(431,614

)

(387,022

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,100,011

1,067,827

308,048

Total stockholders' equity

74,214,467

72,849,569

69,289,277

$

749,943,861

$

752,608,124

$

702,096,898



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

For the Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

7,463,396

$

7,526,896

$

7,911,834

Investment securities

331,474

324,464

346,122

Federal funds sold and other

3,392

13,052

40,753

Total interest income

7,798,262

7,864,412

8,298,709

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,326,327

1,593,311

1,841,859

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

103,809

104,501

130,782

Notes payable

167,745

167,870

173,369

Federal funds purchased and other

1,309

-

11,965

Total interest expense

1,599,190

1,865,682

2,157,975

Net interest income

6,199,072

5,998,730

6,140,734

Provision for loan losses

458,000

300,000

500,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,741,072

5,698,730

5,640,734

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees on deposits

130,374

116,288

168,410

Wealth management fee income

474,031

448,465

474,168

Secondary market fee income

894,411

647,069

259,280

Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets

(185,550

)

(160,679

)

(46,977

)

Other

192,133

186,058

419,335

Total non-interest income

1,505,399

1,237,201

1,274,216

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and benefits

3,641,192

3,676,489

3,452,028

Occupancy and equipment

684,502

663,995

738,169

Data processing

367,253

323,980

296,598

Marketing and business development

209,519

120,547

182,312

Professional services

433,752

396,508

392,950

Other

140,323

217,273

327,843

Total non-interest expense

5,476,541

5,398,792

5,389,900

Income before income taxes

1,769,930

1,537,139

1,525,050

Income tax provision

507,097

387,029

392,679

Net income

$

1,262,833

$

1,150,110

$

1,132,371

Basic earnings per common share

$

1.30

$

1.19

$

1.17

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.30

$

1.19

$

1.17



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

For the Twelve Months Ended

UNAUDITED

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

30,822,168

$

30,392,165

Investment securities

1,362,508

1,412,752

Federal funds sold and other

113,365

247,929

Total interest income

32,298,041

32,052,846

Interest expense:

Deposits

6,582,286

6,706,333

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

442,947

587,030

Notes payable

667,766

615,199

Federal funds purchased and other

1,341

32,911

Total interest expense

7,694,340

7,941,473

Net interest income

24,603,701

24,111,373

Provision for loan losses

2,850,000

500,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,753,701

23,611,373

Non-interest income:

Service charges and fees on deposits

536,610

699,442

Wealth management fee income

1,783,243

1,774,903

Secondary market fee income

2,362,963

917,627

Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets

(348,146

)

(755,303

)

Other

657,331

926,551

Total non-interest income

4,992,001

3,563,220

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and benefits

14,602,278

13,445,287

Occupancy and equipment

2,631,996

2,447,604

Data processing

1,347,892

1,206,539

Marketing and business development

556,269

631,460

Professional services

1,558,348

1,229,608

Other

876,121

1,289,594

Total non-interest expense

21,572,904

20,250,092

Income before income taxes

5,172,798

6,924,501

Income tax provision

1,348,791

1,781,732

Net income

$

3,824,007

$

5,142,769

Basic earnings per common share

$

3.94

$

5.28

Diluted earnings per common share

$

3.94

$

5.28



White River Bancshares Company

Selected Financial Data

Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances

Assets

$

749,943,861

$

752,608,124

$

702,096,898

Investment Securities

73,100,506

70,375,655

56,493,544

Loans, gross

627,948,824

607,540,859

578,161,121

Allowance for Loan Losses

8,686,083

8,422,153

6,696,497

Deposits

627,784,093

632,536,682

575,262,455

FHLB Advances

17,056,909

17,161,929

27,471,344

Notes Payable

10,772,790

10,766,607

10,747,683

Common Shareholders' Equity

74,214,467

72,849,569

69,289,277

Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances

Assets

$

735,449,136

$

747,393,849

$

665,273,269

Earning Assets

705,226,210

717,205,947

633,146,281

Investment Securities

71,221,639

67,423,766

56,180,684

Loans, gross

616,463,713

588,694,448

563,326,863

Deposits

612,098,458

627,329,431

547,479,974

FHLB Advances

18,780,682

17,197,822

22,197,663

Notes Payable

10,769,161

10,763,088

11,365,461

Common Shareholders' Equity

73,485,866

72,144,578

68,598,333

Selected Operating Results:

Interest Income

$

7,798,262

$

7,864,412

$

8,298,709

Interest Expense

1,599,190

1,865,682

2,157,975

Net Interest Income

6,199,072

5,998,730

6,140,734

Provision for Loan Losses

458,000

300,000

500,000

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

5,741,072

5,698,730

5,640,734

Noninterest Income

1,505,399

1,237,201

1,274,216

Noninterest Expense

5,476,541

5,398,792

5,389,900

Income Before Income Taxes

1,769,930

1,537,139

1,525,050

Income Tax Provision

507,097

387,029

392,679

Net Income

$

1,262,833

$

1,150,110

$

1,132,371

Basic Net Income per Common Share

$

1.30

$

1.19

$

1.17

Diluted Net Income per Common Share

1.30

1.19

1.17

Dividends Paid per Common Share

-

-

-

Book Value Per Common Share

76.58

75.17

71.43

Common Shares Outstanding

969,065

969,069

969,998

Diluted Common Shares Outstanding

969,065

969,069

970,004

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

969,069

969,907

971,318

Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

969,069

969,907

971,322

Selected Ratios:

Return on Average Assets

0.68

%

0.61

%

0.68

%

Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

6.84

%

6.34

%

6.55

%

Average Common Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets

9.99

%

9.65

%

10.31

%

Net Interest Margin

3.50

%

3.33

%

3.85

%

Efficiency

71.08

%

74.61

%

72.69

%

Selected Asset Quality:

Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs

$

194,071

$

169,425

$

826,847

Classified Assets

4,439,839

661,616

2,902,922

Nonperforming Loans

-

200,000

2,153,921

Nonperforming Assets

100

400,100

2,641,748

Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.37

%

Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.31

%

Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.00

%

0.05

%

0.38

%


