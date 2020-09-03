White Professor Admits She Pretended to Be Black: ‘I Absolutely Cancel Myself’

In a scenario reminiscent of the Rachel Dolezal scandal, an African history professor at George Washington University has admitted to pretending to be a Black woman throughout her career.

“I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” Jessica A. Krug confessed in a post on Medium.

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” Krug wrote, saying she’s been battling “unaddressed mental health demons” for her entire life. Krug said mental health issues could never “explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse” her false identity.

“I should absolutely be cancelled,” she added. “No. I don’t write in passive voice, ever, because I believe we must name power. So. You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.”

Writer Robert Jones, Jr. tweeted about the post early Thursday afternoon, saying he’s “in a state of complete and utter shock and sadness.” He also referred to Krug as Jess La Bombera, an activist he had often “deferred to and stepped aside” online.

George Washington University has yet to confirm Krug’s identity, but her faculty page lists her as a specialist in African American history and Latin America. Although the biography has since changed, Business Insider reporter Graham Starr surfaced a cached version describing Krug as “an unrepentant and unreformed child of the hood.”

jessica krug's old author bio is, uh, something else pic.twitter.com/YMKW8eHiI0 — graham starr (@GrahamStarr) September 3, 2020

Krug recently published a story for Essence named “On Puerto Rico, Blackness, and Being When Nations Aren’t Enough,” which was reposted by Caribbean news and culture site Repeating Islands on Aug. 29. According to Duke University Press’ official Twitter account, Krug’s book Fugitive Modernities was a 2019 finalist for the Frederick Douglass Book Prize. However, as of Thursday morning, the link was scrubbed, leading to a 404 page. A cached version reveals the full article published Aug. 27.

jessica krug's old author bio is, uh, something else pic.twitter.com/YMKW8eHiI0 — graham starr (@GrahamStarr) September 3, 2020

In her Medium post, Krug admitted she’d “built my life on a violent anti-Black lie, and I have lied in every breath I have taken.”

“There are no words in any language to express the depth of my remorse, but then again: there shouldn’t be. Words are never the point,” she wrote.

“The wrath of all whom I’ve harmed, individually and collectively, will never erase the harm I’ve done. Pain and trauma, injustice and violence, aren’t algebra, and there’s nothing to put on the other side of this equals sign but a big, bold void.”

When reached for response, Krug and Jones did not return requests for comment prior to publication. A statement from George Washington University media relations is pending.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.