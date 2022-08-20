White pelican makes a surprise appearance in Bouctouche

The white pelican sits ashore beside a seagull (René Robert Duclos - image credit)

A white pelican has been visiting the shores of New Brunswick, most recently in Bouctouche, says Alain Clavette, an ornithologist and naturalist.

Clavette said the white pelican was seen at Miscou Island, then along the coast near Bathurst for a few days, and now it is in the Bouctouche area.

"It is actually right beside the Bouctouche dune, just before you arrive to the park there," Clavette said in an interview with Shift. "There's an opening in the salt marsh and it is there."

A friend of Clavette's first spotted the bird near Jacquet River, then sent a picture to Clavette to verify it was a white pelican.

"The thing was about double the size of a cormorant that was sitting beside it, and the gulls looked like little dwarf birds beside it, and I said, 'Yeah, you sure have a white pelican.'"

White pelicans nest in northern Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba, said Clavette.

"Those are the places where usually you would see a white pelican at this time of year," he said.

Clavette said the bird is lost on the East Coast right now, but it happens almost every year, he said.

"I would love to see in New Brunswick a brown pelican, the ones that we see down south and Louisiana and Florida and all that, but they rarely, rarely make it up here."