White, New Orleans defeat Tulane 93-87 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James White scored 31 points, including eight in the overtime, as New Orleans knocked off Tulane 93-87 on Friday night.

White had eight rebounds for the Privateers (2-4). Cedquavious Hunter shot 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jah Short shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Kaleb Banks finished with 20 points for the Green Wave (4-2). Kam Williams added 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Tulane. Asher Woods also had 17 points and six assists.

White put up 13 points in the first half for New Orleans, who led 39-27 at halftime. New Orleans was outscored by 12 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 79-79. White shot 2 of 3 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line on the way to their eight points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press