White Oil Creating a Buzz in the Mineral Oil Market. The Mineral Oil Market to Hit $4.9 Billion by 2027 - Arizton
The global mineral oil market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2027.
Chicago, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the mineral oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Growing demand from the personal care industry, pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in demand for white oil are the major drivers in the mineral oil market.
Mineral Oil Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
MARKET SIZE (2027)
$ 4.9 Billion
MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) (2027)
2290 Kiloton
CAGR (2022-2027)
4%
LARGEST END-USER SEGMENT
Pharmaceutical Sector
LARGEST MARKET
Asia-Pacific
BASE YEAR
2021
FORECAST YEAR
2022-2027
COUNTRIES COVERED
United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Spain
White Mineral Oil: A $3 Billion Worth Market by 2027
White mineral oils accounted for 67% of the market share in 2021. These are highly used in formulations such as antibiotics, sunscreens, and baby oils due to their good lubrication, moisture repelling, and desirable skin effects.
Base oil suppliers are observing high competition in the global market. The growing human requirements and technological advancements are projected to expand the range of goods that employ white mineral oils in the future. White mineral oil is one of the most widely used and consumed oils. The increasing popularity and applications of white mineral oil will grow rapidly in the upcoming years.
Key Insights
In 2021, pharmaceutical was estimated as the largest end-use industry with a 40.5% market share. Mineral oil is increasingly being used as laxative, IVF procedures, nasal sprays, vaccines, and antibiotics in the pharmaceutical sector.
Mineral oils are utilized in infant lotions, cold creams, ointments, and a number of other cosmetic items in the personal care business. The personal care industry is the fastest-growing segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.
Advanced technologies such as mineral oils for hybrid engines, next-generation mineral oil-based hydraulic systems will further drive the market by enabling advantages such as higher efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced operational costs.
Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, and others are the major markets for mineral oil.
Mineral Oil Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Paraffinic Oil
Naphthenic Oil
Aromatic Oil
Market Segmentation by Grade
Technical Oil
White Oil
Market Segmentation by End-Use
Personal Care
Food and Beverages
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Other
Market Segmentation by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
APAC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Strategies Adopted by Players in the Mineral Oil Market
In the mineral oil market, companies compete on a strategic level. Growing sustainable processes and initiatives is a struggle for all businesses globally. Technological advancements, as well as environmental and economic constraints, are boosting the demand for less carcinogenic mineral oil. To maintain a competitive advantage over other suppliers, vendors must create new technologies and stay current with forthcoming advances. Mergers & acquisitions offer several benefits, such as better access to procuring raw materials, distribution, and R&D. Companies are adopting mergers & acquisitions to establish their presence in the mineral oil market.
Key Vendors
British Petroleum
ExxonMobil
Petro-Canada
Shell
Sinopec
Other Prominent Vendors
Addinol
Amalie Oil
BASF
Chevron
Clariant
DOW
Eastman
Eneos
Eni
Fuchs
Opet
Radco
Renkert Oil
Rosneft
Sasol
Sonneborn
Seojin Chemicals
Suncor Energy
Total Energies
Unicorn Petroleum
Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.
