White male professor caught posing as Black woman on Twitter is just the latest in a bizarre trend: 'Identity tourism'

After three prominent individuals made headlines in September alone for falsely identifying as Black, a fourth has now joined the lineup: Craig Chapman, a white male University of New Hampshire professor who was called out for being fake after posing as a Black woman on Twitter.

Calling himself “the Science Femme, Woman in STEM,” Chapman hid behind his false identity as “an immigrant woman of color who grew up in poverty” while bragging about how he shut down an effort by his department to issue a statement denouncing racism and white supremacy.

After Twitter users noticed an uncanny resemblance between tweets from the Science Femme and Chapman’s personal account, an internal email from UNH’s chemistry chair, Glen Miller, confirmed that “the fake Twitter account was in fact set up and run by” Chapman.

“There were a large number of things written by Craig that ranged from unfortunate to hurtful to deeply offensive. These statements do not represent me, nor the collegial, collaborative, accepting department in which I have had the privilege to work for the past 25 years… I reject those statements and their intent, wholeheartedly. But even so, I do not reject Craig. I am not giving up on Craig,” wrote Miller, who added he was “hoping” the scandal wouldn’t end Chapman’s academic career.

White Male Professor Allegedly Posed As Black Woman To Bully Women At The University Of New



Craig Chapman has been fired for reportedly secretly tweeting under the name The Science Femme and handle @piney_the ... to his 13,000 followers.

https://t.co/kkvVSmQ84o #SmartNews — Klausen (@klausenhus) October 9, 2020

sept. 28 - is the #sciencedrama of piney_the solved?



context: piney_the been incriminating people, repeatedly harassing scientists, trying to fight “wokeness”, all while claiming to be an immigrant woman of color



which would be hard for a white man from Jersey 🧵 pic.twitter.com/J6ezzwDaQT — Science Drama Queen (@drama_science) September 28, 2020

chapter 1) the coffee setup



11 minutes apart from each other, but that just might be a coincidence pic.twitter.com/OdhANZ4UWX — Science Drama Queen (@drama_science) September 28, 2020

Chapman’s curious behavior echoes that of many before him — including, most recently, Jessica Krug, an activist and George Washington University professor of African American history who, like Rachel Dolezal, passed as Black for years; Satchuel Paigelyn Cole (aka Jennifer Benton), a prominent member of Indiana’s “Activists of Color” who falsely identified as Black; and CV Vitolo-Haddad, a University of Madison-Wisconsin graduate student and teacher who passed as Black, eventually apologizing and resigning as an instructor.

As for Chapman’s stunt, that “was about getting one over on the feminists,” sociologist and professor Jessie Daniels, author of “White Lies and Cyber Racism,” tells Yahoo Life. She compares it to trolling and the right-wing concept of “owning the libs,” calling it “pathological,” “stupid” and “asinine.”

But she also explains that this sort of “identity tourism” is “very old in terms of the internet phenomenon.”

In her 2002 book Cybertypes: Race, Ethnicity, and Identity on the Internet, University of Michigan professor Lisa Nakamura described online “theatrical and discursive spaces where identity is performed, swapped, bought, and sold in both textual and graphic media,” thus creating the “opportunity” for “identity tourism” to arise, noting that “tourists operate from a position of privilege and entitlement,” as they “possess mobility, access, and the capital to satisfy curiosities about ‘native’ life.”

Identity politics on the left produces people pretending to be black for social status like Rachel Dolezal & Jessica Krug.



Identity politics on the right produces people pretending to be black Trump supporters on social media using stock photos of random black people. pic.twitter.com/nvSNoDCkBe — Eric (@EricsElectrons) October 14, 2020

Says Daniels, “One of the first things that people did when the internet first started was ‘change’ their identity. That was just a routine thing people used to do and it was very easy to do in the days of text only internet,” noting that this became less common as the internet became more visual. On top of that, she calls the “recent change in the political landscape” a “game changer,” as she says it has encouraged attacks against marginalized communities and “anybody to the left-of-center on the internet,” while emboldening people on the right.