“White Lotus” Star Tom Hollander Recalls Accidentally Receiving Tom Holland’s 'Astonishing' “Avengers” Bonus Check

Tom Hollander explained how he stumbled upon a huge amount of money meant for Tom Holland, joking that any "feeling of smugness" he had prior "disappeared very quickly"

Arturo Holmes/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Tom Hollander (left) and Tom Holland.

Two letters can make all the difference — just ask Tom Hollander!

The White Lotus actor revealed during an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday that his agency once accidentally sent him Tom Holland’s paycheck for his work on one of the Avengers movies.

"It was a terrible moment. I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England for 300 pounds a week, you know, but doing great work, [Anton] Chekhov, and I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or something, which was, you know, going to get me through the next year or so," Hollander recalled. "And I was thinking, 'Well this is marvelous. I'm very prosperous, but my good friend Peter is doing this great play, and I'm going to go afterwards and see him and slightly patronize him and say how wonderful it was.'"

But Hollander was in for a rude awakening once he checked his email on his phone during the intermission for his friend’s play.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM Tom Hollander in New York City in January 2024.

"I thought I'd check my emails, and I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip: Your first box office bonus for The Avengers,'" Hollander said, adding, “I don't think I'm in The Avengers.'"

"It was an astonishing amount of money," the actor added. "And it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one. And it was more money than I've ever — it was a seven-figure sum. … He was 20 or something. So my feeling of smugness that you remember I had in the first-half [of my friend’s play] disappeared very quickly."

The actor explained that while he’s never mistaken on the street for the actor, who plays Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame, their similar last names continues to cause confusion.

“In non-visual contexts, I am mistaken for him all the time," he continued. "So like, talking to utility companies, they just, 'What’s your name?' And they go, 'Tom Holland?' Because they've heard 'Tom Holland.' Tom Holland? I go, 'No, it's Tom Hollander.'"

Walt Disney Co./ Everett Collection Tom Holland in 'Avengers: Infinity War' in 2018.

Hollander said things get worse when people expect to see Holland but get him instead.

"I'm introduced to somebody's very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children,” he said. “They go, 'My children are so excited to meet you.' And I go, 'Are they, though?' … They come out and they go, 'Where is he? Where is he?' And they go, 'No, no.'"

Hollander played Quentin in season 2 of The White Lotus. He's also set to portray Truman Capote in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, premiering on FX Jan. 31.



