The White Lotus star Theo James recalls "tricky" season 2 sex scene

The White Lotus season 2 star Theo James has opened up about which scene he found most challenging to film.

James played Cameron Sullivan in the hit HBO comedy drama series, starring alongside the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza, and F Murray Abraham.

Reflecting on some difficult scenes from his time on the show, the actor revealed how he really felt while acting out a foursome on-screen.

In the scene, featured in season 2 episode 3 of The White Lotus, Cameron and Ethan (played by Will Sharpe) take advantage of their wives being away for the night and welcome two female sex workers back to their hotel room.

"Simulating a sex scene with one actor and then staring into Will’s eyes was tricky," James confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember thinking, 'This is a pretty random thing we do as actors!'

"But no, I enjoyed the foursome scenes because they had so many peaks and troughs to them."

James went on to detail how he and Sharpe ended up playing around with the script to ensure the scene felt right.

"It was a bit like doing theatre," he said. "I found Will and I pitching where we end up - the fight scene was fine in itself, but there was a bit of a [deviation from] where it started, because it was originally written a little more comedic, in a heightened way.

"It didn’t quite work because you needed to drive home the reality of the situation. We were trying to figure out what was enough from Cameron to spur Ethan on, to tip him over the edge.

"We tried a few things. Some were too much, too on-the-nose, some weren’t enough."

Fans of The White Lotus can look forward for more drama in the future as the hit show has been renewed for a third season.

The White Lotus airs on HBO and Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.





