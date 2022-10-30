The White Lotus star Will Sharpe interview: ‘One time Jennifer Coolidge wore a Russian hat at dinner’

Ellie Harrison
·9 min read
‘People aren’t open about the intimate, gnarly details of their relationships’ (Pip)
‘People aren’t open about the intimate, gnarly details of their relationships’ (Pip)

Will Sharpe is the secret ingredient. The actor-writer-director is to television what a spoonful of instant coffee is to a tasty bolognese. With his eccentric masterpiece Flowers, the “sitcom with a mental illness” that ran on Channel 4 from 2016 to 2018, he quietly wrote Oscar winner Olivia Colman one of her most brilliant – if least known – parts. In 2019, his witty, razor-tongued performance as a self-sabotaging rent boy in BBC Two’s London-Tokyo thriller Giri/Haji had fans calling for him to get his own spin-off, and won him a Bafta.

Sharpe’s writing and directing on 2021’s Landscapers – a show about a real-life killer couple, which aired on Sky Atlantic – elevated the miniseries from what, in the wrong hands, might have been sensationalist true crime, to romantic psychodrama. And in his latest project, season two of the delicious black comedy The White Lotus, Sharpe is the unsettlingly still centrepiece of a friends’ holiday from hell. Sharpe isn’t the face of any of these shows – he’s tinkering behind the scenes in some, acting as part of an ensemble in others – but without him, they might have lacked that unique zing that turns a good recipe into a great one.

The White Lotus’s first season was TV’s breakout smash of last year, winning 10 Emmys for its merciless mockery of the one per cent. Set in the fictional White Lotus luxury resort in Hawaii, it placed us in the (very deep) pockets of a group of self-obsessed, rich Americans, and earned itself a reputation as the best satire of our times. For its second season, a new set of guests have jetted off to Sicily’s White Lotus, in the tourist town of Taormina, where the lava-spewing Mount Etna looms large over the sprawling hotel. “It’s interesting how the location affects the series,” says Sharpe. “This season feels darker... as if it has this operatic quality to it, like a Roman tragedy or something. The volcano being right there was sort of surreal” – he lets out a nervous laugh – “and it does affect the psychology of the show.”

Sharpe plays a newly minted tech entrepreneur called Ethan, who – along with his lawyer wife Harper (a sublimely uptight Aubrey Plaza) – has been invited to Sicily by his old college roommate Cameron (Theo James) and Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). As Sharpe says, “It’s almost like they’ve come on holiday together by mistake.” The two couples are chalk and cheese: Ethan and Harper are conscientious, news-reading, intellectualising cynics, while Cameron and Daphne are indulgent, PDA-loving optimists. It’s not going to end well.

When I speak to Sharpe over video call, he’s staying in rented accommodation while his partner Sophia Di Martino – an actor, too, and one of the stars of Flowers – is working. The 36-year-old is wearing a turquoise top with a shirt over it; his black rocker hair is swept to the left. He’s in a room with dark navy walls and high, corniced ceilings, which he casts his eyes up to whenever he’s searching for the right phrase. I can hear the couple’s children squealing with delight somewhere in the house.

Sharpe is a little shy, and softly spoken – traits he accentuates to potent effect in The White Lotus. Poor old Ethan takes a lot of crap. Harper is so neurotic and domineering that Ethan practically has to ask her permission to order the fish at dinner (“I just don’t like it when it’s too fishy,” she groans). Cameron, meanwhile, “alpha-dogs” him – mocking him for his poor motoring skills and for being “the original incel” in college. Through all of this, Ethan just smiles sweetly, blinks slightly. At some point – it’s inevitable – he’s going to snap.

“He’s getting it from all sides,” says Sharpe, who seems to be equally cerebral. “As I was trying to get into Ethan’s head, I started trying to do the run that he does up a very steep hill every morning in Taormina. The first time I did it, I thought I was gonna die, and then it gradually got easier. But there is something inevitably existential about being high up in a beautiful place, and I can see how that could add fuel to a fire, or leave space for him to start simmering away. There’s definitely something going on internally with him – some looming crisis.”

Not only are Ethan and Harper suspicious that they’ve been invited away by Cameron and Daphne to be paraded around as their liberal, diverse, “white-passing” friends with Japanese and Puerto Rican heritage; they’re also confronting the fact that their own marriage has gone a bit stale. “There’s this unhelpful lack of mystery,” says Sharpe, “to the extent that when Harper walks in on Ethan masturbating, he doesn’t even pretend that he was doing something else.” Has Sharpe met people like Ethan and Harper? “I’m sure I have,” he says, “but people aren’t habitually open about those intimate, gnarly details of how the relationship actually is.”

In the background of all this is the unhinged millionaire Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge – the only actor from the show’s first season to reprise her role. Sharpe didn’t shoot many scenes with Coolidge, but he did enjoy the “strange chaos” the American national treasure brought to everything she did. “It’s really infectious,” he giggles. “There was one time when she wore a Russian hat at dinner.”

Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy as chalk-and-cheese couples in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)
Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Meghann Fahy as chalk-and-cheese couples in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)

Sharpe has made some of his best work with another national treasure: Britain’s own Olivia Colman. He cast her in Flowers because he knew he needed to fill the show with “actors who had funny bones” but could also do depth and melancholy. He thinks Colman – who played the flirtatious, misguided Mrs Flowers – is “ace” and “exhilarating” to work with. Colman clearly thinks the same of him, as she selected him to work on Landscapers, written by her husband Ed Sinclair – just like Benedict Cumberbatch singled him out to direct the whimsical biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

When I’m in a certain state of bipolar, the colours seem especially vivid

But Flowers is the show that changed his life. Made five years after his debut feature film, the charming little curio Black Pond, Flowers was his first proper “grown-up commission”, as he puts it. The show gave him the confidence to call himself someone who makes TV and films for a living.

Sharpe, who is half Japanese and lived in Tokyo until he was eight – he was born in London and, after Tokyo, grew up in Surrey – describes it as “a family sitcom, but one where you ask the characters how they’re really feeling, what’s really going on with them, and they don’t have to be trapped at surface level”. The first season introduced us to Colman and Julian Barratt as Deborah and Maurice Flowers, who live in a tumbledown house with their dysfunctional twins Amy (Di Martino) and Donald (Daniel Rigby). Sharpe played an illustrator who works with Maurice, called Shun. Flowers season one was full of poetic gloominess, but its second and final year was comparatively an explosion of colour and light, and followed Amy’s struggles with bipolar disorder and hypomania.

Sharpe himself has type two bipolar. Writing his experiences into a character played by his partner was “emotional”, he says, but they “have a good way of separating work from life”. He used vivid colour in that season to get across what it can feel like to experience hypomania – periods of overactive, excited behaviour that someone with bipolar might experience.

“Coming up – or when you’re high, as it were – it can feel good,” he says. “And the dangerous thing about it is that if you’ve not been feeling so good, it can almost feel like you’re starting to get better. It can feel like you’re actually sort of feeling OK now. And then you can get carried away with it. I do find that my senses change, and for me, when I’m in a certain state, the colours do seem especially vivid. So I wanted the second season of Flowers to feel very sensory.”

Will Sharpe as illustrator Shun in eccentric masterpiece ‘Flowers’ (Channel 4)
Will Sharpe as illustrator Shun in eccentric masterpiece ‘Flowers’ (Channel 4)

When I ask whether he ever felt he had made himself too exposed, too vulnerable, by sharing Flowers with the world, he murmurs a quiet “Wow”. He seems to struggle with the question. He looks up at those cornices. Laughs a little. “I felt compelled to do it, I suppose.”

Di Martino wasn’t the only loved one of Sharpe’s who collaborated with him on Flowers. The score for the show, along with those for Landscapers and Louis Wain, was composed by his brother, Arthur. “When he sent me the first demo for Flowers,” says Sharpe, “it really helped me to get a sense of the world a little bit. It was a slightly dark but also mischievous track that had this slightly cheeky, lilty feeling to it. I found that genuinely quite influential in the early stages.

“[Arthur and I] are close and work closely together, but we don’t have the sort of relationship where we go for a drink and talk for hours and hours about life. But because we work together on stories that are emotional and are about life, I have a sense... that’s almost how we communicate a little bit. He knows what’s going on with me from scripts, and I can feel what’s going on with him through the music he’s writing.”

This story about how he connects with his brother doesn’t surprise me – Sharpe has a tendency to be quite ambiguous, tentative even, and he takes a fair bit of coaxing. It certainly seems that the best way to read him is through what he puts on screen.

Given that Flowers is his most intimate work, that’s a good place to start. But he’s got no plans to make more of it. “Probably not. Never say never,” says Sharpe, who has said before that he’ll think of his life as pre- and post- that show. “It turned out to be a very personal project, and I was unpacking stuff about myself that I didn’t realise I needed to unpack, saying things I didn’t realise I needed to say. I found it, all round, a very beautiful experience.”

As we’re about to wrap up, Sharpe goes back to the answer he was stumbling over earlier, about laying bare his soul in Flowers. “As to your previous question,” he says, “it was the vulnerability, and the readiness of everybody involved to come with me on that journey, that...” he searches for the words again – “that made it special.”

‘The White Lotus’ is exclusively available from 31 October on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss