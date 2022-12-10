‘The White Lotus': Will Sharpe Breaks Down Ethan’s Pivotal Confrontation in Episode 6: ‘It’s a Paralyzing Fear’

Loree Seitz
·8 min read

As “The White Lotus” winds down to a close with this Sunday’s finale, all eyes are on Ethan and Harper as they navigate what actor Will Sharpe calls “a paralyzing fear about his marriage falling apart.”

While Ethan’s fidelity has been called into question since Harper discovered a remnant from Ethan and Cam’s night of debauchery with Mia and Lucia, dynamics shift in Episode 6 when Ethan grows suspicious that Cam and Harper have an illicit sexual encounter — leading to a tense confrontation at dinner that’s interrupted when Harper and Daphne join their husbands at the table.

“I think the short answer is he just can’t keep it in anymore,” Sharpe told TheWrap ahead of the season finale of his character, Ethan. “He’s probably telling himself that he’s somebody who doesn’t want to play this game of competing for status and just wants to keep the peace, but operating in that way has had pretty negative consequences so far.”

Read on to see Sharpe break down the first glimpse of true honesty between Harper and Ethan all season, Ethan’s growing concerns and that tense confrontation.

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Theories: Who Dies?

TheWrap: At the beginning of Episode 6, Ethan is lounging on the chair and appears to have not gotten much sleep. What’s been running through his mind?

Will Sharpe: The biggest question is about where he and Harper are at in their marriage. That scene at the beginning of the episode is the closest they get so far to talk about it directly, because up to that point, they’ve told themselves that they’re honest with each other, but actually, then they don’t communicate very well about the sort of the deeper issues.

On the surface of it, he tries to say, “I told you that I did do anything on that night with Cameron and I feel like you don’t believe me.” I don’t know if he goes about it in necessarily the most helpful way, but part of that might be because he’s scared about the fact that they are really not in a great place. It’s easier to have a conversation just about, “I did tell you the truth.”

Obviously he’s made it a lot harder for her to trust him, because he didn’t just tell her about it straight away. He knows, on some level, even letting this party come into his room, is an indication that he was curious enough to investigate it. Even if it’s fair for him to sort of say, I did show some restraint, and there was a willpower involved not to go all the way, he definitely was curious. I always felt like in that scene, it’s freaking him out a little bit that he’s even got as far as this. What does that say about him? Does that mean he’s just like a Cameron guy? Why is he even tempted by this?

So I think he’s been stewing on all of that, and probably, in part, annoyed with himself about some of his choices.

Then Harper kind of burst his bubble by saying, “We’re not attracted to each other anymore.” Do you think there’s truth to that and in that moment, is Ethan aware of it?

I think he is. He’s worried that there might be some truth in that, and is maybe not ready to look at it head on yet. But yeah, it’s a sad scene.

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus’ Stars Break Down That Shocking Episode 5 Ending: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Agenda’

How do you understand their lack of intimacy? Is it just purely not being attracted to each other? Is there another reason they haven’t been able to connect in this way?

Mike and Aubrey and I talked at the very beginning about their relationship and would ask questions also like along those lines and kind of, is there some specific thing do we think that is not helping? Is it to do with the fact that they’ve suddenly come into all this money? Is that destabilizing them and his sense of self and sense of like who they are as a couple? And obviously, Cameron and Daphne and how different they are [and] how comfortable they are with public displays of affection may be affecting them too.

But Mike was sort of pretty clear that he really wanted their problem simply to be that they had been together for a really long time. The three of us decided it’s probably at least seven or eight years, if not more. Mike would often say how it’s tragically, really common, for there to be this kind of atrophy in a long-term relationship — it’s universal and relatable.

I think it’s time and the fact may be that there is no mystery left, and so they’ve sort of become so close, that they’ve almost grown apart in a way. We meet them at a point where I don’t think either of them has realized how bad it’s got, but coming on this vacation [and] coming out of their day-to-day life, being in this matrix with Cameron and Daphne, I think they’re bringing those issues to the surface.

Then Ethan responds to Harper’s question of, “Do you want me?” with “I love you.” What makes him respond like that?

It’s a really interesting question, and I do remember talking with Mike about this on the day, and that it almost felt willful or something.

We did do some takes where Ethan does say, “Yeah, of course, I want you, I love you.” But there’s the idea that it’s somehow not playing convincingly. Whereas the choice to keep it just as “I love you,” is like, that’s something he can say [and] feel like it’s true in that moment.

But he’s worried about the question that she’s asking. I’ve noticed how in a lot of the other storylines there is a sort of element of fantasy — sometimes a dark fantasy — but Ethan and Harper seem trapped in this very harsh reality. Yes, they’re in a beautiful location and, in some ways, it’s a dream holiday, but in terms of their dynamic, they just can’t sort of catch a break. I feel like Ethan, even if he thinks he’s trying to be good, is often making pretty bad decisions and maybe that’s something that he’s starting to realize as well, and it’s kind of eating away at him a little bit.

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus': Tom Hollander Says Quentin Is ‘Compassionately Misleading’ Tanya

Even when he’s in hot water with Harper he also addresses Lucia and Mia very kindly when he learns they weren’t paid. So why does he still address them with this, like kindness and patience, despite the fact that it could be endangering his marriage?

That’s an example of a situation where I don’t think he’s doing anything wrong in that particular situation. It’s unfortunate he didn’t know Harper was watching and he probably thinks that’s not on that you weren’t paid.

Where he messes up is that when Harper confronts him about it: he doesn’t just explain and it’s because he doesn’t want to start fight in front of Cameron. And definitely there are reasons for not wanting to get into it — they haven’t had a great morning [and] this could escalate really quickly. So let’s do this later.

He’s like paralyzed, I guess — it’s a paralyzing fear about his marriage falling apart [that] is partly what is affecting those decisions.

What was your reaction when you first read the script for this episode and saw that Ethan now becomes suspicious of Harper and Cameron?

The shape of it had been described to me before I actually read the scripts. So I had a sense of it already. At this point where it could go either way, it could be that he’s just spinning himself out and actually, he’s being overly suspicious for no reason and things that could be cool now, and he’s his own worst enemy, just overthinking it. Or it could be that actually, there is something in it.

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus’ Star Leo Woodall on Jack and Portia’s Flirty Fling: ‘He’s the Polar Opposite to Albie’

When they’re at dinner later, what pushes Ethan to confront Cam about flirting with Harper, since he’s been relatively silent before this?

I think the short answer is he just can’t keep it in anymore. He’s probably telling himself that he’s somebody who doesn’t want to play this game of competing for status and just wants to keep the peace. But operating in that way has had pretty negative consequences so far.

I feel like there’s something that has been simmering inside him from the beginning and it’s starting to reach a sort of boiling point.

“The White Lotus” Season 2 finale airs Sunday, Dec. 11, on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Latest Stories

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Former Canuck Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara's premature Cup celebration claims

    "We saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice... they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing [it] off to each other."

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23