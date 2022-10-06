The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Teases 'a Series of Very Bad Decisions' for Tanya and New Guests

It's almost time to check in to The White Lotus once again.

On Thursday, HBO released the first trailer for season 2 of the dark comedy series — and to summarize it, the new guests seem to be making some questionable decisions on their vacations.

The trailer opens with fan favorite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) applauding the hospitality of the White Lotus resort chain. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time. Always," she says.

As gorgeous scenery of the Italian coastline plays along the screen, viewers are given the first bits of backstory to accompany an all-new lineup of guests.

In particular, three men from the three generations of the same family are on a "family vacation" to "learn more about [their] Sicilian roots."

However, it "wasn't supposed to be a boys' trip," the trailer reveals. The youngest family member gives some additional insight to one of his elders. "It's just the three of us because all of the women in our family hate you," he says.

Aubrey Plaza's character has questions about the choice of vacation — and her husband's new best friend. "There's a reason they invited us here," she says of another couple they're traveling with. "It's like, you sold your company, you got rich, and now he's your best friend?"

While Plaza obviously doesn't agree with the wealthy lifestyle of their newfound friends, the friends don't seem sold on her either. Plaza is referenced as a "dud" by the other couple.

Since fans last saw Tanya, it seems her life has improved. She appears to be married to Greg (John Gries) who she met at The White Lotus resort in season 1. However, it's not all smooth sailing on their Italian vacation.

"You bring your assistant on a vacation with your husband?" Gries asks her.

"It's not like she's gonna be in our bed and stuff," Coolidge responds.

It doesn't take long before Tanya discovers a concern of her own: "I don't know what's going on with Greg, but I think it's bulls---. You think he's having an affair?" she asks her assistant.

The darker sides of each vacation eventually surface — from drugs to cheating scandals — and Tanya's words sum up the acceleration of events: "It's just been a series of very bad decisions," she says.

If the remaining glimpses give anything away, season 2 promises violence, a body bag, and a gun — with no explanation except for the ever-present chaos of the resort.

"Italy's just so romantic. You're gonna die, we're gonna have to drag you out of here," concludes newcomer Meghann Fahy.

The White Lotus season 2 comes after the major success of season 1, which was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards in 2022. Coolidge won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Tanya.

Season 2 of The White Lotus will premiere Oct. 30 on HBO Max.