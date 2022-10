If you’re longing for summer as we head deep into the fall, escape the cold on the beaches of Sicily, Italy with “The White Lotus” Season 2.

The comedy-drama is back with an entirely new posse of guests, except, of course, Jennifer Coolidge, who reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and gets wrapped up in new drama.

Here’s a complete “The White Lotus” Season 2 cast and character guide.