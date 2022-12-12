The White Lotus Recap: Who Checked Out for Good in the Season 2 Finale?

Dave Nemetz
The White Lotus wrapped up its sophomore run with a twist-filled finale — and as we know, not everyone survived.

Sunday’s finale opens with Ethan still haunted by visions of Harper going at it with Cameron. A lovestruck Albie offers to take Lucia back to L.A. with him (!) as Dom scrolls wistfully through photos of him and his now fractured family. Tanya wakes up in Quentin’s palazzo and catches him whispering suspiciously with his friends as she comes down for breakfast. One of Quentin’s friends also commends her on making a new friend “so late in life”… so is her life about to end? She complains about Portia disappearing on her, but the girl is still holed up in a hotel room with Jack and freaks out when she can’t find her phone, despite Jack’s reassurances. She couldn’t find him on Instagram, either. How can you trust a person like that?

Valentina wakes up next to Mia, who commends her on her performance the night before: “You’re good.” A fed-up Harper finally tells Cameron at breakfast, “You’re an idiot.” (Guess they’re not having a secret romance.) Albie, meanwhile, tells his dad he needs fifty thousand euros — to buy Lucia’s freedom, we guess? Dom refuses at first, but then Albie offers that in exchange, “I’ll help you out with Mom.” Now we’re negotiating! Valentina — sporting some serious sex hair — agrees to bring Rocco back to the front desk, much to Isabella’s delight. Tanya wanders back into that bedroom and looks at the photo of Quentin and young Greg again… and Quentin catches her! He says the cowboy’s name is Steve, even though Tanya insists he looks just like Greg, and he hustles her out the door before she can inquire further.

Ethan confronts Harper, insisting that she slept with Cameron to get back at him. She reminds him she found a condom in the couch and he asked her to trust him, so why can’t he trust her? He keeps pushing, so she admits she did shots with Cameron at the bar and went back to their room and he kissed her, but that’s all that happened. She calls it “a drunk, stupid nothing,” but Ethan still thinks she’s lying. He leaves in a rage, rushing down to the beach to find Cameron swimming in the water. He charges up to him accusing him of trying to sleep with Harper, and they get into a fierce wrestling match, with them taking turns holding each under the water until a guy breaks it up, but Ethan gets one good punch in before he walks away.

Portia still can’t find her phone and is confused when Jack tells her Tanya is already on a boat back to the hotel, but Jack just tells her to get a drink and relax. On the boat back, Quentin and his friends tell Tanya how hard they have to work to keep up their old palazzos, but they’re interrupted when Portia calls her on Jack’s phone. Tanya tells Portia about what she saw Jack doing (“He was kinda f–king his uncle”), and Portia spills what Jack said about Quentin needing money. Suddenly, Tanya’s piecing it together with the photo of Greg — and according to their pre-nup, if she dies, Greg gets everything. “We gotta get the f–k outta here,” Tanya decides, just as Jack pulls his phone out of Portia’s hand. She wants to get back to the hotel, but Jack assures her there’s no rush, and Quentin tells Tanya they’ll still be at sea for a couple more hours. Why does this feel like a horror movie all of a sudden?

Daphne invites a frazzled Ethan to sit down and talk, and he tells her he thinks something happened between Cameron and Harper, but she’s not too worried about it: “You don’t have to know everything to love someone… A little mystery? It’s kinda sexy.” She invites him to join her at that distant island off the beach, and the music turns seductive as he follows her into the darkness. Tanya’s boat arrives, but Quentin tells her they’ll spend the day on the boat and then Niccolo will be escorting her to shore that night in a dinghy. As Mia is offering to set up Valentina with “a real lesbian” as a girlfriend, Giuseppe comes back, and he doesn’t appreciate that Mia has taken his seat at the piano. Valentina informs him Mia is taking over full-time and he’s fired. And he’s not happy!

Portia confronts Jack with the truth — including what Tanya saw him doing with Quentin. He sulks and offers to drive her straight back (“Just let me do my job”) and then snaps at her when she keeps pushing. To make matters worse, Tanya drops her phone in the water! (Oh, Tanya.) She tries to confide in the boat captain (“These gays! They’re trying to murder me!”), but he doesn’t speak a word of English. Oh, and he’s gay, too! Niccolo arrives in the dinghy, and back at the bar, Cameron subtly slips Lucia an envelope full of cash. He and Daphne sit next to Ethan and Harper like nothing happened, and it’s awkward as hell, as Dom tells Albie he made the payment for Lucia. Albie has already vouched for him with his mom, but Bert brings down the mood when he says he got a little excited when Mia hugged him just now. (Gross.) Cameron offers a toast “to friendship” to Ethan and Harper, and they all reluctantly clink glasses on it.

Albie tells Lucia that his dad sent the money, and she hugs him warmly — but she looks a little conflicted. During dinner on the boat, Tanya keeps a close eye on Niccolo and the mysterious black bag he’s carrying, and she stalls when it’s time to join him on the dinghy, asking for more wine. Back in their room, Harper asks Ethan where they go from here, and he starts kissing her passionately, accidentally smashing that creepy head sculpture as they head to bed for a steamy tryst. Dom’s wife actually answers when he calls, so that’s progress. But on the drive back, Jack stops and lights a cigarette, telling Portia he’s taken her to the airport instead. He warns her not to go back to the hotel: “These people are powerful. You don’t want to f–k with them.” He pulls away, throwing her phone at the window as he drives off. And is that a volcano erupting in the distance?

Tanya grabs Niccolo’s bag and locks herself in a bedroom, finding rope, duct tape and a gun (!) inside it. As Niccolo bursts in, she shoots him dead and emerges sobbing, firing wildly and leaving a trail of bodies in her wake. When a mortally wounded Quentin rolls over, she can only ask him: “Is Greg having an affair?” One of Quentin’s friends escapes when Tanya finds she’s out of bullets, and Tanya psyches herself up to shimmy down to the dinghy… only she slips and slams against the boat before falling into the water. We see her lifeless body floating in the water as grandly operatic music plays. Well, that’s quite a few bodies for Daphne to find.

Lucia wakes up in the morning and leaves Albie’s room without a word. (Did she ditch him for good?) Daphne bumps up against Tanya’s dead body, and we’re all caught up with the flash-forward. At the airport, all three Di Grasso men check out a beautiful young Italian woman while Cameron comforts a shaky Daphne with a kiss and Harper and Ethan bask in their newly rekindled passion. Portia runs into Albie, who tells her they found a bunch of dead bodies in the water and on a yacht. What happened with Jack, he asks? “He’s deranged.” What happened with Lucia, she asks? “Oh, she played me.” They exchange numbers as, back in Sicily, a sunny (and newly wealthy) Lucia and Mia walk arm-in-arm — and greet Alessio, who was an employee at the hotel the whole time! Arrivederci!

Before you check out, give the finale — and Season 2 as a whole — a grade in our polls below, and then hit the comments to share all your post-finale thoughts.

