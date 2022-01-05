‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming followup to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series.

The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment, also written, to be directed and executive produced by White, will leave Hawaii behind for an entirely new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property.

More from Deadline

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.

Of the original cast, standout Jennifer Coolidge has been rumored to be returning. White executive produces alongside David Bernad, Nick Hall. Mark Kamine serves as co-executive producer.

Imperioli recently reprised his Emmy-winning Sopranos role as Christopher Moltisanti for voiceover work in David Chase’s prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, which is streaming on HBO Max.

At HBO, Imperioli also is currently writing with Alec Berg a potential series, which is in development. Imperioli is attached to star in the project, described as a meta blend of fact and fiction loosely based on Imperioli’s experiences as a practicing Buddhist. Imperioli and Berg executive produce along with Amy Solomon, who runs Berg’s production company.

Imperioli, who is currently filming the Hulu series This Fool, is repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.