The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge wants this character to die in season 3

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

The White Lotus season 2 spoilers follow.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has revealed she'd like her on-screen husband Greg Hunt to die in the next season of the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Coolidge played fan favourite Tanya McQuoid in seasons one and two of the hit HBO show, but her character suffered a freak accident and died in The White Lotus season 2 ending shortly after killing the professional hitmen her husband (played by Jon Gries) had hired to murder her.

"My hope for Jon is that he's not finished with Greg," Coolidge told The Bear star Jeremy Allan White in Variety's Actors on Actors interviews.



"I hope there's some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don't know, end up in a meat-grinding machine."

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Related: The White Lotus writer teases future "all-star season" with returning characters

Coolidge also joked about how she could return to the show to enact her revenge on her villainous husband: "If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg's eyes out."

In the dramatic season two finale, Tanya learned that the new gay acquaintances she'd made whilst holidaying at The White Lotus resort in Sicily were actually conmen hired by Greg to kill her off.

After discovering the truth aboard a private yacht in the Ionian Sea, Tanya panics, grabs a gun and turns it on the unsuspecting assassins, killing Niccolò (Stefano Gianino), Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Didier (Bruno Gouery), while Quentin's friend Hugo (Paolo Camilli) dives for safety.

Tanya then looks for a means to escape back to shore and spots Niccolo's speedboat as her best option. However, as she's goes to jump on the getaway boat, she slips and hits her head, ultimately drowning to death.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Related: The White Lotus star denies season 3 return

"I was creeped out, because we did shoot it in order, hanging out with the guys," Coolidge said of shooting the scene. "It felt very real. I really did like killing them all. It's my awkwardness with the gun that I think really helped. We had to reshoot that a bunch of times."

Coolidge additionally teased that she’s "never getting on a boat again" following her character's experience.

Fans are eagerly awaiting for The White Lotus season three release date, since season two came to a close last December. The next instalment is rumoured to be taking place in Thailand, with season one star Natasha Rothwell set to return as spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

The White Lotus airs on Max in the US, and on Sky Atlantic, Sky Go and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like