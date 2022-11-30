‘The White Lotus’ Hits Series High With 2.3 Million Viewers for Shocking Midseason Episode

“The White Lotus” hit a series high in ratings with Sunday’s fifth episode of Season 2.

As the show took Tanya and Portia to Palermo and the aftermath of Ethan and Cameron’s nefarious dalliance played out in a tense vineyard scene, 2.3 million viewers in the U.S. tuned in Sunday night across HBO Max and linear telecasts, according to Nielsen and first-party data.

The series also ranked as the No. 1 title overall on HBO Max for the fourth consecutive week.

Viewing for Season 2’s debut has grown every week since the season premiere in October, drawing a cumulative 9.5 million viewers across platforms as compared to the Season 1 finale’s 1.9 million viewers from August 2021.

The Season 2 premiere also ranks ahead of the average audience for Season 1 episodes, which had an average of 9.3 million viewers per episode. Additionally, the total premiere night viewing rose 28% as compared to last Sunday, and rose 23% as compared to the prior series high.

New episodes of “The White Lotus” Season 2 air on Sundays on HBO and stream on HBO Max, with the season finale premiering Dec. 10.