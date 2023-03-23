‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Just Pitched a ‘Really Fun Idea’ For Season 3

Season 3 of The White Lotus can’t come fast enough, and the good people at HBO know just how to feed us information that gets us excited while giving exactly nothing away. We’ve already gotten some well-placed hints about the location for season 3, after a first season in Maui and a second season in Taormina on the southeast coast of Sicily. Now, HBO and HBO Max Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys says that creator Mike White has talked him through the concept for what will happen in the season and he’s thrilled with the direction it’s going in.

During a Series Mania keynote interview, Bloys shared that he recently sat down with White to hear his pitch for how the third season should go and he was excited about what the writer-director had come up with.

More from Robb Report

“He’s just pitched us the idea for the third season, and it’s great, a really fun idea,” Bloys said, per Deadline.

As the CEO of the network most notorious for ironclad rules around leaks, it’s little surprise that that’s the only bit of information he would give—but we’re still absolutely desperate for more information after seeing what the twisted mind of Mike White came up with for the first two seasons. What does a “really fun” idea from Mike White constitute after a season that ends with Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid blasting her way through a ship of scammers who may or may not have been planning to kill her before tumbling to her own watery death?

Here’s what we do know: earlier this year, executive producer David Bernal all but confirmed that season 3 will be taking place in Asia, which White has said he’s interested in doing, previously sharing with Deadline that he’d be interested specifically in Japan.

Story continues

In an HBO featurette, White also hinted at the theme for season 3: death and spirituality. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he explained in the video. “And I think the third season, it would be, maybe, a kind of satirical and funny look at death, and Eastern religion, and spirituality.”

In the hands of anyone else, it would be hard to imagine that as a “fun idea”—but when it comes to Mike White, we’re onboard whatever crazy ride he wants to take us on.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.