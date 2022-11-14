For 'The White Lotus' cast in scenic Sicily, filming often felt like 'we were really on vacation'

Marco della Cava and Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·5 min read

You're to be forgiven if you've confused the new season of HBO's "The White Lotus" for a multi-episode advertisement for Sicily.

The Italian island – specifically the area in and around the fabled eastern town of Taormina – plays a leading role in Mike White's self-described "vacations gone wrong" series, taking the baton from the Hawaiian island of Maui in Season 1.

This year's show makes sure to focus on the area's stunning seascapes, ornate estates and, of course, its delectable food and wine.

White chose the location in part because of its "operatic and tragic vibes," which inform a darker story line that finds families and couples examining their demons. "We needed all the sexual politics and jealousy and paranoia," he says.

More: 'The White Lotus' returns to cast its darkly comic eye on the 'anxieties and hard truths' of vacations

The charming cliff-top town of Taormina in Sicily is compact enough to pack in plenty of sightseeing, activity and romantic diversion. Mike White chose the town as the location for season two of 'White Lotus.' His cast lived at a hotel together for months and fell in love with the area.
The charming cliff-top town of Taormina in Sicily is compact enough to pack in plenty of sightseeing, activity and romantic diversion. Mike White chose the town as the location for season two of 'White Lotus.' His cast lived at a hotel together for months and fell in love with the area.

The cast and crew arrived at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace last February during the off season, and basically were treated as guests during two months of filming before actual tourists started to arrive. The team then spent another few months filming scenes in neighboring cities and towns across the island.

"Our shoot sprawled way over, but you're in Italy and it was so special to be there," says White. "I would sometimes tell friends, 'I'm so tired, it's so stressful,' and they were like, 'Shut up, you're not getting any sympathy.'"

Review: Wonderful 'White Lotus' is back for Season 2, and it's not a second too soon

USA TODAY checked in with some of the stars to get their favorite memories of their Sicilian working vacation. "It's called a dream gig, my friend," says Michael Imperioli ("The Sopranos"), who plays philandering Dominic Di Grasso.

"We basically took over the amazing town of Taormina. Being there for such a long time, we really got to settle in, to have a routine and rhythm, and really kind of feel the lifestyle there. Going to the same restaurant a couple of times a week, and having a coffee at the same cafe, it really feels like it becomes home."

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso and F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in Season 2 of &quot;The White Lotus.&quot;
Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso and F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso in Season 2 of "The White Lotus."

Speaking of coffee, Jennifer Coolidge, whose kooky millionaire Tanya McQuoid is the lone main character returning from the first season, became convinced that White had spies and helpers planted throughout Taormina.

One day, she and Jon Gries, who plays her husband Greg Hunt, filmed scenes riding a Vespa, meant to capture some of that classic Italian movie magic from the 1950s.

More: Why we're seeing a new 'wave' of wealth satires, from 'White Lotus' to 'Triangle of Sadness'

"It felt like Mike had hired extras to be around and act as ordinary people," she says of the friendly locals who seeped into each day's shooting experience. "It all felt like a movie. Once we were promised coffees, but the production assistant never showed up with the coffee. And the next thing I know, this man is coming out of his house, he had a strange outfit on, a cigarette was hanging out of this mouth, and his hands were cupped together.

"Well, I didn't know what he had in there, a frog? And he opens them up and there was this tiny cup of espresso," says Coolidge, still amazed. "There were so many moments like that that just felt rigged."

Adds Gries, "It felt like we were in a Monica Vitti movie the whole time."

Jennifer Coolidge plays out her Monica Vitti fantasies reprising her role as a wealthy if wacky vacationer in the new season of HBO's &quot;The White Lotus.&quot; Coolidge is just one of two actors returning from the original cast.
Jennifer Coolidge plays out her Monica Vitti fantasies reprising her role as a wealthy if wacky vacationer in the new season of HBO's "The White Lotus." Coolidge is just one of two actors returning from the original cast.

For Will Sharpe, who plays newly rich tech titan Ethan Spiller, the appeal was "being by the sea, (and) just generally being in a beautiful place for such a long time and having an opportunity to work there."

Asked about her favorite memories of Sicily, Aubrey Plaza, who plays Sharpe's "White Lotus" wife, Harper Spiller, takes a beat and then lets fly.

"Well, we ate a lot of cannolis," says the former "Parks and Recreation" star. "Umm. Like, hundreds of cannolis, every kind of cannoli. Seriously. I mean, the food was just the best. It was pretty wild to live like an Italian person for five months."

Theo James, who plays Ethan's former college roommate, entitled finance bro Cameron Sullivan, was so eager to inhabit his new surroundings that immediately upon arrival he invited Meghann Fahy, who plays his wife, Daphne Sullivan, on a date in picturesque Taormina. Things did not go as planned.

"The night she got in, I was like, 'OK, we're going to play husband and wife. We need history. We need to get to know each other very quickly,'" he says. A quick text exchange followed, and the couple was off to a place near the hotel. "I managed to take her to the only place in Taormina that has terrible, terrible food. So she never forgave me."

Theo James, left, and Meghann Fahy are married tourists in Italy in Season 2 of &quot;The White Lotus.&quot; This scene, shot at a Sicilian winery, felt more like being on a true vacation than a working shoot, says James.
Theo James, left, and Meghann Fahy are married tourists in Italy in Season 2 of "The White Lotus." This scene, shot at a Sicilian winery, felt more like being on a true vacation than a working shoot, says James.

Fahy's favorite moments were centered on how the "White Lotus" ensemble had taken over a five-star resort, creating a nightly slumber party.

"It wasn't open to anyone but us, so we sort of had free reign," she says. "We had karaoke parties and dance parties at the bar area. Good bonding." (For the record, Fahy's go-to karaoke song? "Stan" by Eminem.)

Both actors recalled one particular location shoot that continues to linger. The setting was a winery, where Cam, Daphne, Ethan and Harper go for tastings and conversation. And while the dialogue gets spicy and tense, the offscreen banter couldn't have been lighter.

"We had wine and food and it was all great and so delicious," says James. "It was like we were really on vacation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'White Lotus' share Sicilian magic memories with an emphasis on food

Latest Stories

  • Will Mellor: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestant and what is he famous for?

    Actor is one of the contestants strutting their stuff on the dancefloor this year

  • Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving products, from $7

    Get amazing hidden deals from bathroom storage solutions to meal-saving gadgets.

  • The Crown’s Prince Andrew actor says he would ‘relish’ acting out disgraced royal’s alleged misdeeds

    ’If I’d have been given those scenes... I’ll enjoy them. I’ll relish them,’ James Murray said

  • Studio Ghibli Meets Star Wars in the Cutest Three Minutes of the Year

    Disney+Three years ago, our lives changed forever: We met Baby Yoda. Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, with the Star Wars TV series spin-off The Mandalorian premiering alongside it. In theory, the show is about the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)—but from the moment that pint-sized version of Yoda appeared, the show became all about that adorable little dude.To celebrate that auspicious day, Lucasfilm has released a special short all about Baby Yoda, exclusively on Disney+. But this isn’t just a Bab

  • NFL Week 10 scores: Vikings upset Bills in OT thriller; Aaron Rodgers leads Packers comeback

    The Vikings and Bills overtime thriller highlighted Week 10, while the Packers came back to defeat former coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.

  • Trump challengers should be 'ready for war,' expect him to come out swinging' in anticipated 2024 announcement

    "I'm sure there will be challengers" to Trump, an advisor told The Daily Beast. "They better show up ready for war, because nothing is off the table."

  • Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs

    The US megastar is nominated across six categories including best artist, best pop and best fans.

  • Jeff Saturday's Colts look competent as Matt Ryan returns to lead win over Raiders

    Saturday walks away from his NFL debut with a 1-0 record and one of the Colts' best offensive efforts of the season under first-time play caller Parks Frazier.

  • MTV EMAs: What time is the ceremony and who’s hosting this year?

    Harry Styles leads the list of nominees this year, with seven nods across 19 categories

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions