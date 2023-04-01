‘White Lives Matter’ member arrested for firebombing church over drag show

Josh Marcus
·3 min read

An Ohio man and alleged hate group member has been arrested for using molotov cocktails to attack a church in March that was planning to host drag events, according to officials.

Aimenn Penny has been charged with malicious use of explosive materials and possessing a destructive device, after allegedly attempting to set fire to the Community Church of Chesterland, in Chesterland, Ohio.

Mr Penny, who admitted to building the firebombs and attempting to burn down the church, was a member of White Lives Matter, a racist, pro-Nazi, homophobic group in Ohio, according to the Justice Department.

A search of the man’s apartment revealed Nazi memorabilia, a Nazi flag, and a manifesto, according to court documents.

During the search, the Ohio man admitted to the attack, according to the FBI.

"PENNY stated that he was trying to protect children and stop the drag show event," according to court documents. "PENNY stated that night he became more and more angry after watching internet videos of news feeds and drag shows in France and decided to attack the church. PENNY stated that he would have felt better if the Molotov cocktails were more effective and burned the entire church to the ground."

Officials condemned the indicent.

“Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint,” first assistant US Attorney Michelle M Baeppler for the Northern District of Ohio said in a statement. “While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option.”

The man had previously attended an 11 March drag event in Wadsworth, according to officials, where he joined a group of protesters carrying Nazi flags, yelling slurs and wearing military-style apparel.

Last year, the Alliance Police department interviewed Mr Penny, after he was observed putting flyers on police vehicles and other cars throughout the city.

During the interview, Mr Penny said he “believes – and looks forward to – the civil war coming between races,” and made racist comments about African-Americans.

Drag performances and queer spaces have become increasing targets of attacks from the right.

A bakery in Chicago that sometimes hosts events featuring drag performers announced it will be closing this month, after months of attacks including broken windows and hateful messages.

“Closing our doors is the direct result of the horrific attacks, endless harassment and unrelenting negative misinformation about our establishment in the last eight months,” owner Corinna Sac said of the decision reported by the Chicago Sun Times.

In February, the state of Tennessee banned drag performances in spaces involving minors, and Republicans have made similar restrictions on LGBT+ expression a priority across the country, with an estimated 32 similar bills working their way through legislative chambers across the country, according to The Guardian. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the law.

“What happens here is that social media goes unchecked, and it takes those lies and that disinformation and it spreads like wildfire,” Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of advocacy group GLAAD, told PBS in December. “It stirs up people and creates this environment that is very deadly. And I think we — it’s really interesting, because we started doing this count right before Colorado Springs happened, because we realize that, if you pulled back and you looked at it holistically, there were so many attacks against the drag community, that it wasn’t these isolated instances.

Sometimes, the violence turns deadly.

In November, a 22-year-old killed five people and injured 18 others at an LGBT+ club in Colorado Springs.

Latest Stories

  • OPP officer found guilty of sexually assaulting unconscious woman and filming it

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A judge has found that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Jason Redmond sexually assaulted an unconscious woman while recording it on his mobile phone, and heard from witnesses that Redmond did it to show the victim "how easily she could be raped when she was drunk," and "to teach [her] a lesson." In a two-day, judge-only trial at a Brockville courthouse la

  • Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after search

    The body of a 2-year-old Florida boy who had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was slain was found Friday in a lake in the jaws of an alligator, police said. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway also said the boy's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, and their young son Taylen Mosley. Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for the boy since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier this week and he was nowhere to be found.

  • Michael Cohen's lawyer says NY case against Trump is 'very solid' and likely jurors need only ask themselves if Trump had 'any political motivation' for the Stormy Daniels payment

    An attorney for Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a "principal witness" in the Manhattan investigation, said there is a "solid case" against Trump.

  • Trump ‘viciously appealing’ to block judge assigned to hush money trial because he jailed Trump Organization CFO in another case

    Not first time Judge Juan Merchan has encoutered case involving Trump

  • Woman Who Went Missing on Birthday Trip with a Friend Heads Home: 'Priority Is to ... Hug My Family'

    Loved ones and law enforcement were concerned when Robyn Bodine and Tracie Shoe didn't make their return flight to Ohio after checking out of their New Mexico hotel

  • Homicide investigators release photos of men sought in stabbing death of B.C. urologist

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking the public's help identifying two men in connection to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Este in West Vancouver. Este, who had worked as a urologist according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, was found with fatal stab wounds in an underground parking lot in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, around 5 p.m. PT. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. Police

  • Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit at SC prison after double-murder conviction

    The state Department of Corrections has sent Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, to a maximum security facility.

  • Alaska Native Scouts feted 67 years after rescuing Navy crew

    Bruce Boolowon, then a lean 20-year-old, and a group of friends were hunting for murre eggs in a walrus skin boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Strait when they saw a crippled airplane flying low. Its 11 crewmen had injuries in varying degrees of severity, caused either by the bullets sprayed by the two jet fighters, shrapnel or the fireball that erupted when the Neptune landed wheels up on the tundra of St. Lawrence Island and fuel tanks stored in the plane’s belly exploded. The men took refuge in a ditch on St. Lawrence Island — just 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Siberia and 715 miles (1,151 kilometers) west of Anchorage — to avoid the exploding ammunition and waited, but for what they weren’t sure.

  • Five teens charged following allegations of sex crimes at Hamilton school

    Five teens charged following allegations of sex crimes at Hamilton school

  • Decision reserved in first-degree murder trial for death of 15-year-old girl in northern Alberta

    WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. Prosecutors argue that a man whose DNA was found on the body of a teenage girl who had been missing for days should be convicted of first-degree murder in her death. Closing arguments wrapped up in Peace River, Alta. late Thursday in a Court of King's Bench first-degree murder trial for Jason Alec Tallcree, 37, who is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2020. Tallcree is also charged with one count of sexual interference and one

  • Man pleads guilty in kidnapping of Cora breakfast chain owner

    A man accused in the kidnapping of Nicholas Tsouflidis, president of the Cora breakfast chain, has pleaded guilty. In March of 2017, three masked men abducted Tsouflidis from his home in Mirabel, Que., and forced him into the trunk of a car. He was then taken to a home in Laval. According to the Crown prosecutors, the captors demanded an $11-million ransom from the victim's mother that night. After being held hostage for more than eight hours, Tsouflidis was found by passersby in a ditch along C

  • Tennessee Congressman: It's 'Ridiculous' To Blame Guns For Nashville School Shooting

    Rep. Andy Ogles, whose district includes the location of the school, has also faced backlash for a 2021 holiday photo showing his family holding firearms.

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • Georgia Teen Fought for His Life in ICU After Allegedly Being 'Tortured,' Forced to Drink, Spray-Painted

    The FBI has joined police in investigating at least three alleged hazing incidents against Trent Lehrkamp, 19

  • Tireless victims' advocate who hunted for clues to his own sister's death dies

    In November of 1978, Theresa Allore went missing. The following spring, her body was discovered on the bank of the Coaticook River in the Eastern Townships. At first, police called it a probable drug overdose. Later, a coroner ruled she had probably been strangled. But the case was never solved. Theresa's younger brother John was 14 when she vanished. He felt the authorities bungled the investigation and started hunting for clues himself, holding out hope he would find out what had happened to h

  • Harry and Meghan worked one hour a week for Archewell

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charity received $13 million from two anonymous philanthropists in its first year of operation, tax records have revealed.

  • U.S. Air Force Serviceman and Wife Caught up in Bizarre Double Murder That’s Stunned Britain: Report

    Ints Kalnins/ReutersA member of the U.S. Air Force was arrested and then released in connection with two fatal shootings in the U.K. this week, according to a report.A Daily Mail story claimed that a 27-year-old serviceman from Ohio, believed to be a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Britain, was one of three people detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The report also claimed that the serviceman’s wife and her father were the other two people arrested.Nine Dead After Army Black

  • Evangelicals say Ron DeSantis is threatening religious liberty with his support for a bill that criminalizes aid for immigrants

    A group of Florida evangelicals on Thursday spoke out against a bill that would make it a crime to transport an undocumented immigrant.

  • Raisi says hijab is the law in Iran as unveiled women face 'yoghurt attack'

    Growing numbers of women have defied authorities by discarding their veils after nationwide protests that followed the death in September of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the morality police for allegedly violating hijab rules. Judicial authorities in a town near the northeastern city of Mashhad issued arrest warrants for the man seen pouring yoghurt over the heads of the two women, a mother and her daughter. Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

  • Deputy commanding officer of Ottawa military regiment charged with sexual offences

    A major with the City of Ottawa's official military regiment has been charged with sexual offences, including offences against a minor. Maj. Robert Baker, who currently serves as the part-time deputy commanding officer of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa, is charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with one charge each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, according to the Department of National Defence. The charge for sexual exploitation indicates sexual touchin