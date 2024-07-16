White leads the Vancouver Whitecaps against Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City (6-13-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10-7-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Vancouver -143, Sporting Kansas City +334, Draw +304; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brian White leads the Vancouver Whitecaps into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring two goals against Saint Louis City SC.

The Whitecaps are 9-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 4-1-0 when they score two goals.

Sporting KC is 5-11-4 in Western Conference games. William Agada leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the league with seven goals. Sporting KC has scored 39.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: White has scored 12 goals and added two assists for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Agada has scored seven goals and added two assists for Sporting KC. Nemanja Radoja has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-6-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Ali Ahmed (injured), Pedro Vite (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Sporting KC: Felipe Hernandez (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press