White Island: Company found guilty over NZ volcano disaster

The White Island volcano eruption in 2019 left 22 people dead

A company in New Zealand has been found guilty of not "minimising risk" to 22 people who died in the 2019 White Island volcano disaster.

Judge Evangelos Thomas criticised what he referred to as "astonishing failures" on the part of Whakaari Management.

Whakaari Management licenses tours to White island.

The case is the largest action of its kind brought by New Zealand's regulator, Worksafe NZ.

The company faces up to NZ$1.5m ($928,000; £724,000) in fines.

Thirteen parties were charged over the disaster - six had pleaded guilty while six more had their charges dismissed.

The judge also dismissed a second charge against the company relating to the safety of its own workers.

James, Andrew and Peter Buttle, who own the company, inherited the volcano and licenced other businesses to run tours.

The judge said Whakaari Management "managed and controlled" the active volcano.

White Island - also known by its Maori name of Whakaari - had been erupting in some form since 2011.

When it erupted on 9 December 2019, almost half of the 47 people present on White Island were killed, including 17 from Australia, three from the US, and two from New Zealand. Another 25 people were injured, many suffering extensive burns.

Tourists have not returned to White Island since the disaster.