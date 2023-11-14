White Inmate Accused of 'Extremely Concerning Racist Activity' Will Face Trial in Killing of Black Prisoner

Joshua Scolman is accused of stabbing Timothy Nabors to death with a homemade knife that had a swastika carved into it

A White inmate in a Wisconsin prison who was being investigated for alleged “extremely concerning racist activity” will face trial in February in connection with the October 2022 homicide of a Black inmate, according to reports and court records.

Joshua Scolman, 40, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing fellow inmate Timothy Nabors to death at the Green Bay Correctional Facility in Green Bay, Wis., according to FOX 11, WFRV and the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

During the scuffle, Scolman allegedly stabbed Nabors, piercing his heart, with a homemade knife that had a swastika carved into the blade, the Press-Gazette reported in 2022, citing a criminal complaint.

At the time of the incident, Scolman was being investigated for alleged "extremely concerning racist activity," the Brown County Sheriff's Office said in an investigation report, according to the Press-Gazette. Authorities allege he expressed his interest in a White supremacist gang where a prerequisite to join was “to kill a Black male," according to the report.

His trial was initially scheduled for December but a judge allowed for an extension after approving a competency evaluation, according to court records.

Nabors, at the time of his death, was serving a sentence after being convicted in 2020 for sexual assault of a minor, according to the Press-Gazette.

He was serving jail time after pleading no contest to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and one count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, among other charges, for an intoxicated 2007 vehicle crash that killed three people and injured a fourth person, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE. During that incident, he shot at an innocent passerby who advised that he should tend to the victims of the accident.

In 2017, Scolman pleaded guilty to charges of battery by a prisoner for a 2016 attack on a correctional officer, according to the Associated Press.

“I should have killed him. The only reason he’s still alive is because I gave him a pass,” Scolman told officers, according to the outlet.

