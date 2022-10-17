White House Turns Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Pink lights illuminate the White House in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The White House became the "Pink House" Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for survivors of and awareness of the disease, tweeted a picture of the event, which began in 2008 and honors "the loved ones we've lost, those who are still fighting, and those who have survived breast cancer," she said.

The First Lady also recognized the significance of the month with an appearance at Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game.

"It's a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families," she wrote. "Thank you @NFL for raising awareness through Crucial Catch. We all have a role to play in ending cancer as we know it. #CancerMoonshot"

The White House is illuminated pink tonight in honor of the loved ones we’ve lost, those who are still fighting, and those who have survived breast cancer. 💕 #BreastCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/EhWFDH76QO — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) October 17, 2022

Biden's appearance Sunday was part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which has teamed up with the NFL's cancer awareness arm, Crucial Catch, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The initiative is a renewed effort announced earlier this year focused on reducing deaths from cancer by 50 percent in the next 25 years and improving the lives of people and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

In a Sept. 30 statement about Breast Cancer Awareness month, President Joe Biden referenced his wife's longtime dedication to raising awareness of the "life-saving" importance of breast cancer screenings, writing that the work "transcends party and politics."

First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Jill Biden at the Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

"Jill has dedicated herself to this work since 1993 when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in just 1 year," the President wrote in a proclamation about the month.

Shortly after, Jill Biden founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative, with a mission to educate high school girls in Delaware about breast health and to "encourage them to spread the word to their own family members."

Earlier this year, the first lady wrote a message to the American public to "take care of yourself," recognizing World Cancer Day

"Life is hectic. There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives," Biden, 71, wrote.

"I get it," she continues. "The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings. But today, on World Cancer Day, I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment. If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic — but cancer doesn't stop for COVID."

According to the President's proclamation, "nearly 10 million life-saving screenings were missed during the pandemic."

"The First Lady and I call on all Americans to make sure they are caught up," he said.