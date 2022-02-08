White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top science adviser Dr. Eric Lander resigned Monday, hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff.

An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. The White House rebuked Lander over his interactions with his staff, but initially signaled Monday that he would be allowed to remain on the job, despite Biden’s Inauguration Day assertion that he expected “honesty and decency” from all who worked for his administration and would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

But later Monday evening, press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had accepted Lander’s resignation with “gratitude for his work at OTSP on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change, and other key priorities.”

Lander, in his resignation letter, said, “I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them.”

“I believe it is not possible to continue effectively in my role, and the work of this office is far too important to be hindered,” he added.

The White House said Biden did not request Lander’s resignation. It marks the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Earlier Monday, Psaki said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office, but indicated he would be allowed to stay in the job, saying the administration was following a “process” to handle workplace complaints.

“Following the conclusion of the thorough investigation into these actions, senior White House officials conveyed directly to Dr. Lander that his behavior was inappropriate, and the corrective actions that were needed, which the White House will monitor for compliance moving forward,” she said.

Psaki added, “The president has been crystal clear with all of us about his high expectations of how he and his staff should be creating a respectful work environment."

The White House said Lander and OSTP would be required to take certain corrective actions as part of the review. It also said the review did not find “credible evidence” of gender-based discrimination and that the reassignment of the staffer who filed the original complaint was “deemed appropriate.”

Lander on Friday issued an apology to staffers in his office, acknowledging “I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” he added. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time.”

The letter and the findings against Lander were first reported by Politico.

Lander's conduct and the White House's initial decision to stand by him sparked some consternation inside the White House and among Biden allies and created an unnecessary distraction from Biden's agenda.

By late Monday, Lander came to believe he was in an untenable position and resigned effective no later than Feb. 18, "in order to permit an orderly transfer.”

In a statement Monday, the American Association for the Advancement of Science said Lander would no longer be invited to speak at its meeting next week, saying he was not conducting himself in a "manner befitting a scientist or scientific leader — much less a cabinet-level leader in the administration.'

“Unfortunately, toxic behavioral issues still make their way into the STEM community where they stifle participation and innovation. OSTP should be a model for a respectful and positive workplace for the scientific community — not one that further exacerbates these issues," the group's leadership said.

Lander, whose position was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden, appeared prominently with the president last week when he relaunched his “Cancer Moonshot” program to marshal federal resources behind research and treatment for cancer diseases.

The founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Lander is a mathematician and molecular biologist. He was lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the so-called “book of life.”

His confirmation to his role in the Biden administration was delayed for months as senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his suicide. Lander also was criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

At his confirmation hearing last year, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of the female scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein “an abhorrent individual.″

Lander said he “understated the importance of those key advances" by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two were later awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Lander’s departure on the grounds of Biden's respectful workplace policy echoed the February 2021 resignation of then-White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo, who was suspended and then resigned over threatening conversations with a reporter.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Mike Pence is no hero for stating the obvious

    The assertion that Donald Trump is wrong about a vice president's power to overturn an election is hardly a profile in courage.

  • Pipeline's safeguards not working in Louisiana diesel spill

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A corroded pipeline that ruptured and spilled 350,000 gallons (1.6 million liters) of diesel fuel into a New Orleans area wetland did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time, according to federal records, which also show the spill was larger than previously reported. Two of three components of a leak detection system for the 16-inch (40-centimeter) pipeline did not issue alarms as they were supposed to when it broke just east of New Orleans on Dec. 27, 2

  • TMX Group boosts dividend eight per cent after capping year with strong Q4 results

    TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says it's boosting its quarterly dividend eight per cent after reporting a strong end to its fiscal year. The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, will pay 83 cents per common share on March 11, up from 77 cents per share. The increase comes as the company says its profit jumped 22 per cent to $87.9 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted profits climbed to $99 million or $1.77 per diluted share, from $81.3 million or $1.43 per share a year earlier. Revenu

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war

    BRUSSELS (AP) — Several world leaders lined up Monday to walk a diplomatic tightrope that could mean the difference between war in Ukraine and an uneasy peace there as Russia's menacing actions on the border of its neighbor continued unabated. Here's a look at what is happening where and why: FROM MOSCOW TO WASHINGTON Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was h

  • OnPolitics: GOP split between Trump, Mitch McConnell

    Republicans are forced to tread lightly between the GOP powerhouses as they attempt to take back the Senate, but some say Trump is already in control.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,235.50, down 36.35 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $54.99 on 17.9 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $19.56 on 11.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $36.73 on 10.5 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 11 cent

  • CGTN: Peng Liyuan encourages cultural exchanges between China and Ecuador

    Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Saturday met with Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, first lady of Ecuador, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The conversation revolved around fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

  • Peter Thiel leaving board of Facebook parent Meta

    MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley billionaire and advisor to former President Donald Trump, is leaving the board of directors of Facebook parent company Meta. The company said Monday that Thiel will stay on until Meta’s next shareholder meeting later this year, where he will not stand for reelection. Thiel joined Facebook's board in 2005, a year after the company was founded and seven years before its made its debut on Wall Street. But he has been an increasingly polarizing

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures crawled after stocks close volatile session in the red

    Contracts on Wall Street’s key benchmarks were flat in post-market trading Monday after U.S. stocks closed lower to end a choppy session wrought by mixed corporate earnings and renewed Fed worries.

  • White House Looks At Ways To Reverse Decline In Union Membership

    President Joe Biden has accepted task force recommendations to promote collective bargaining through executive action.

  • New Atletico Madrid signing suffers knee injury after Diego Simeone forced him back on pitch vs Barcelona

    Daniel Wass was being examined by the club medical staff when his manager pulled him back up and sent him back onto the field of play

  • Chicago banker gets year in prison for bribing Trump campaign official

    The former head of a Chicago bank was sentenced on Monday to a year and a day in prison for approving millions of dollars in risky loans in exchange for a post in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, 57, former chairman and chief executive of Federal Savings Bank, was convicted in July of bribery and conspiracy after prosecutors accused him of helping greenlight $16 million in unsound loans to Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for then President Donald Trump. Calk's prison sentence is to be followed by two years of supervised release, including 800 hours of community service.

  • US indictment: Chinese firm stole Motorola trade secrets

    CHICAGO (AP) — A federal indictment unsealed Monday accuses a Chinese telecommunications company of stealing technology from Illinois-based Motorola Solutions Inc., in another case highlighting longstanding fears about China pilfering vital U.S. business secrets to bolster its own economy. The Chicago filing charges Hytera Communications Corp., Ltd., with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets, alleging it recruited several Motorola employees as part of the scheme. They are accused of acces

  • DeSantis and other Republicans say they'll investigate GoFundMe over Freedom Convoy donations

    DeSantis and other Republicans say they'll investigate GoFundMe over Freedom Convoy donations

  • MIT researchers create new material as strong as steel and light as plastic

    MIT researchers have developed a new material that's as strong as steel but as light as plastic.

  • Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme

    A Chicago banker was sentenced on Monday to a year in prison for his conviction in a scheme to make $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort to gain influence in the Trump administration. Manafort served as a campaign manager to former President Donald Trump for a key stretch from June to early August 2016. The banker, Stephen Calk, was convicted last year on financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges in Manhattan federal court.

  • China's use of Uyghur with Olympic torch can't distract from abuses -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from "the human rights abuses, the genocide" committed against the Uyghurs, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. A 20-year-old cross-country skier born in Xinjiang, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, along with another Chinese athlete lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday during opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games. "We can't allow this to be a distraction ... from the human rights abuses, the genocide that we're seeing in parts of China," Psaki told a media briefing.

  • Peng Shuai saga hews to familiar script in China

    BEIJING (AP) — The drama surrounding Peng Shuai is following a familiar script, in which someone who has run afoul of China's Communist government disappears from view. What happens next depends on the case, but it is not uncommon for the person in question to disavow the statements or actions that first upset officials. Other times, the person simply keeps a lower profile. Sometimes, their arrest is eventually announced. Peng's saga began in November, when she wrote in a social media post that

  • Supreme Court Halts Order Requiring Alabama To Redraw Congressional Map

    “Today’s decision is one more in a disconcertingly long line of cases in which this Court uses its shadow docket,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a scathing dissent.

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: Unruly behavior on airplanes won't be tolerated

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighs in on unruly passengers taking flights.