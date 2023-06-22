White House State Dinner Guest List Includes Bela Bajaria, Donna Langley, M. Night Shyamalan, Casey Wasserman And James Murdoch

The guest list for the White House State Dinner for Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi includes a number of entertainment and media figures, including Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, Universal’s Donna Langley, director M. Night Shyamalan, Wasserman Media Group’s Casey Wasserman and James Murdoch.

Also on the list: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In the news business, guests include columnists Tom Friedman and David Ignatius, writer Anand Giridharadasas, as well as CBS News’ Neeraj Khemlani. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is now U.S. ambassador to India, also is attending.

Other notables include Billie Jean King, Anne Wojcicki, Ralph Lauren and Maria Teresa Kumar.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who hosted Modi at a joint session of Congress earlier on Thursday, also will attend. Hunter Biden, who faces tax and gun charges as part of a plea deal announced this week, also is on the list.

Other CEOs attending include Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano, GE CEO Larry Culp,

Joshua Bell will perform at the dinner, which is being held on a pavilion on the South Lawn.

