White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON – Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to a growing list of White House officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

A statement from Miller says, “Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine.”

Trump announced Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

Hours later, he was moved to Walter Reed Medical Center. He returned to the White House on Monday where he continues to be evaluated.

Several aides, including the president's White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least three press aides have since tested positive, raising concerns about how many people within the president's orbit have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Miller was one of several involved in Trump's debate preparation who have since tested positive for the virus.

Miller's wife and Vice President Mike Pence's communications director Katie Miller was one of the first White House aides to test positive in May, prompting the West Wing to implement coronavirus restrictions including a mask mandate and daily testing for employees.

She tested negative again on Tuesday morning.

