White House says Trump fired State Dept. watchdog at Pompeo's request

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo speaks to reporters during briefing at State Department in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump fired the State Department's inspector general following a recommendation by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House said on Saturday.

"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed,” a White House official said after two top Democrats announced a probe into the Republican president's Friday night firing of the department's internal watchdog, Steve Linick.


(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio)

