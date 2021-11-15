White House says pandemic is the source of rising inflation: Latest COVID-19 updates

Facing mixed economic signals and growing public criticism, top White House economic officials tied rising inflation to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that the economy will stabilize if normalcy returns.

“There's no doubt inflation is high right now. It's affecting Americans’ pocketbooks. It's affecting their outlook," Brian Deese, national economic adviser, said Sunday in an interview on NBC News.

"We have to finish the job on COVID. We have to return to a sense of economic normalcy by getting more workplaces COVID-free, getting more kids vaccinated, so more parents feel comfortable going to work."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a CBS News interview Sunday: “I think it's important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic. It shut down our economy. It boosted unemployment to almost 15%, and we've been opening up in fits and starts."

Yellen predicted that if the pandemic is contained, she expects prices to return to normal "sometime in the second half of next year."

Inflation is a generalized increase in the price of goods across the economy. While the price of all goods have increased by 1.2% over the last month, a spike in energy and gas prices has shocked households. A shortage of semiconductors has led to a rise in the prices of used cars and electronic goods.

U.S. employment and average wages increased more than expected in October, but the labor force is down more than 3 million people from pre-pandemic levels. The unemployment rate stood at 4.6% last month; wages increased 1.5%, slightly ahead of the 1.2% average inflation for the same period.

► As evidence mounts that white-tailed deer are highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers and health officials are scrambling to study the disease in the wild population and offer guidance to hunters.

► "SNL" poked fun at Ted Cruz in its cold open sketch after he decided to battle Big Bird on Twitter for promoting the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

► Aaron Rodgers, who violated the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, was greeted by Packers fans with cheers and applause upon his return from COVID-19.

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months,” Engelhardt wrote.

At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules on Nov. 4. The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts, where a legal challenge has been filed, should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.

— Associated Press

Tennessee governor signs sweeping COVID-19 legislation into law

With a stroke of a pen Friday afternoon, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law an expansive legislative package strictly limiting the authority schools, health agencies and businesses have over COVID-19 restrictions.

The law takes immediate effect in Tennessee and is already facing legal challenges.

The new legislation banning public schools from mandating masks in most instances is unconstitutional and violates federal disability law, claims a lawsuit filed in federal court within an hour of Lee signing the legislation.

The legislation — pushed through in a late-night special session earlier this month — marked a significant political win for Republicans. But it drew concern not just from Democrats but from hospitals and business interests, and will likely invite additional court battles.

— Madalyn Hoerr, Nashville Tennessean

