White House Rose Garden, South Lawn under repair following damages sustained during RNC

Crews have been hard at work at the White House to replace sod on the South Lawn and in the Rose Garden that was damaged during the Republican National Convention last month.

The Washington Post reports that President Trump's re-election campaign is paying for the repairs, and White House spokesman Judd Deere confirmed the "sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers. Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds."

On Aug. 25, first lady Melania Trump spoke before a crowd of supporters in the Rose Garden, and a White House official told the Post crews tried to protect the grass by placing turf on top of it. Two nights later, the president formally accepted the GOP nomination from a massive stage on the South Lawn, in front of 1,500 seated supporters. The area was also filled with giant television screens and large spotlights, which was brought in on heavy equipment.

Typically, outdoor news conferences are held in the Rose Garden, but on Monday, Trump addressed reporters from the North Portico of the White House, to keep journalists away from seeing one of the areas being worked on, the Post reports. Officials have not said how much the repairs will cost.

