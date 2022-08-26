White House Puts Republicans' Loan Forgiveness Hypocrisy On Blast

The White House on Thursday publicly called out Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and other Republican lawmakers who criticized student loan debt relief but benefited from debt forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the pandemic.

“Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House tweeted, sharing a link to the lawmaker complaining on Newsmax that it’s “completely unfair” for the government “just to say ‘ok’ your debt is completely forgiven.”

In 2020, her family’s construction company received upward of $182,000 in loans that did not have to be paid back, according to a ProPublica database. Including interest, the total amount forgiven was $183,504. Greene’s office did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Conservatives have been up in arms about the Biden administration’s plan to help dig low- and middle-income earners out from under the enormous costs of an American college education. Many Republican politicians have painted it as an unfair handout to wealthy people who chose to attend college.

The White House also shared criticisms of the student loan forgiveness plan from other Republican House lawmakers, alongside the amounts they were forgiven in PPP loans ― with some landing upward of $1 million.

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Vc7mLQa2RS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Vern Buchanan had over $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/bXpwJlWRm4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Yet, according to the Twitter account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, “If you take out a loan, you pay it back.”

Story continues

If you take out a loan, you pay it back.



Period. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 24, 2022

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the government would cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year.

According to the White House, 90% of relief dollars will go to people earning less than $75,000 per year, targeting middle-income and low-income workers.

PPP loans were introduced to support small businesses in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and borrowers were eligible for loan forgiveness if they used at least 60% of the loan to fund staff wages.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...