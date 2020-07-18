White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hails Rep. Lewis for 'incredible contributions to our country'

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany praised Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, noting his "incredible contributions to our country" in the first statement from a senior Trump administration official on the congressman's death.

McEnany hailed the late congressman as an "icon of the civil rights movement" with an "enduring legacy that will never be forgotten."

As of Saturday morning, President Donald Trump himself had not issued a statement on Lewis, whose death was announced late Friday night. The president arrived at his golf course in northern Virginia on Saturday morning.

The White House issued a formal proclamation on Saturday, with Trump ordering flags flown at half-staff on Saturday.

Lewis, who was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer in December last year, died late Friday night at the age of 80.

In 2017, Trump lashed out at Lewis, accusing him of being "all talk...no action or results," after the congressman said he would skip Trump's inauguration and considered Trump an illegitimate president because of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We hold his family in our prayers, as we remember Rep. John Lewis’ incredible contributions to our country. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 18, 2020

He served for over three decades in Congress and was an organizer of the 1963 March on Washington along with Martin Luther King, Jr.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all issued statements in remembrance.

"He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect," Obama wrote. "And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union."

To say that Trump and Lewis had a contentious relationship would be an understatement.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” a week before the inaugural in January of 2017. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and they have destroyed the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Trump responded by tweeting an attack on Lewis' congressional record, saying he should "spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart."

In the years since, Lewis refused to attend events at which Trump was scheduled to appear, including the dedication of a civil rights museum in Jackson, Miss.

“I think his presence would make a mockery of everything that people tried to do to redeem the soul of America and to make this country better,” Lewis said in December of 2017.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Lewis: Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany hails civil rights icon