White House picks Eagles to beat Chiefs in Super Bowl bet with Kansas City Democrats

As the country settles in to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will have a little extra incentive to root for her boss’ Philadelphia Eagles.

Jean-Pierre said on Friday that she would accept a friendly bet over the game from Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids, both Democrats who represent the Kansas City area.

“I understand that Congresswoman Davids and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have challenged me to a bet on the Super Bowl, and I’ll gladly accept some Kansas City BBQ for my team when the Eagles win,” Jean-Pierre said. “In the unlikely event that the Eagles don’t, I’ll happily send over some Philly cheesesteaks. Fly Eagles Fly.”

If the Eagles win, Jean-Pierre will get to eat some Kansas City BBQ (Cleaver and Davids bet Gates and Q39 in their AFC Championship Bet with Ohio lawmakers). If Cleaver and Davids win, they’ll get Philly cheesesteaks.

The bet started with Jean-Pierre’s bold pronouncement last week that the Eagles would be the future Super Bowl Champions, in line with a White House headed by two big Eagles fans.

First Lady Jill Biden, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, is a big fan of the city’s sports teams. The Bidens attended the Super Bowl in 2018 when the Eagles topped the New England Patriots. The first lady also attended the World Series last year when the Philadelphia Phillies fell short against the Houston Astros.

The president said during his State of the Union address that the first lady would attend the game on Sunday while he would remain in Washington this year.

Cleaver and Davids jumped on Jean-Pierre’s statement last week predicting a Philadelphia victory and asked her to make a friendly wager on the game.

“WHEN the Kansas City Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Chiefs Kingdom, I look forward to seeing a more humble Press Secretary at the White House podium in a beautiful Chiefs jersey that Rep. Davids and I would be happy to provide,” Cleaver said at the time.

Jean-Pierre did not clarify whether she would wear a Chiefs jersey at the podium if Kansas City wins.

Should the Chiefs win, the delegation may be eating cheesesteaks for a month. Cleaver also bet with Rep. Dwight Evans, a Democrat who represents Philadelphia.