White House coronavirus outbreak may have exposed thousands from Atlanta to Minnesota

President Donald Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USA TODAY investigation found.

From a religious summit outside of Atlanta to a campaign rally at a Pennsylvania airport and a private fundraiser in Minnesota, Trump, his aides and his political allies attended events with thousands of people, often without masks and little regard for social distancing.

Trump, first lady Melania Trump, senior adviser Hope Hicks and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany are among more than 20 to test positive for COVID-19 from an outbreak tied to the White House. USA TODAY reporters examined hundreds of photos and videos from news coverage and social media posts and scoured attendance logs to identify people who came in contact with those individuals.

At least 6,000 people attended meetings, rallies and other gatherings with them within a week of the Sept. 26 Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, now pegged as a potential “superspreader” event.

President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 26.

More than 120 people came dangerously close to President Trump and the others during that week, the USA TODAY investigation found. They traveled with, shook hands with, or mingled in tight, enclosed spaces with those who later tested positive for COVID-19. Beyond those who already have tested positive, there are dozens of others who had physical contact with or spent long periods talking in closed spaces with Trump and his aides.

Epidemiologists and public health experts said USA TODAY’s analysis shows that the White House outbreak has put more people, in more places, at risk than has been previously known. It also illustrates just how quickly and how far a superspreader event can carry COVID-19.

“I don’t think we know the extent of this outbreak yet … people could die,” said Danielle Ompad, an associate professor of Epidemiology at NYU’s School of Global Public Health. “It’s the height of irresponsibility for people who are supposed to be leaders.”

The White House turned down an offer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to track down and notify those who may have been linked to the outbreak involving President Trump.

There is no government-led effort underway to determine how many people outside of official White House staff were likely exposed to the virus or to warn them.

Most experts pinpoint the likely spread to the ceremonies surrounding the Rose Garden nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

USA TODAY’s reporting shows that Trump and his associates, while likely infectious, intermingled closely with religious leaders, congressional colleagues, conservative judicial advocates, University of Notre Dame faculty, representatives from anti-abortion groups and others who traveled from around the country for the Washington D.C. event.

More than 200 of them crowded into seats in the Rose Garden for the president to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Some also attended smaller, private gatherings inside the White House to personally meet Barrett and her family. Most did not wear masks, including those who later tested positive.

Videos and photos taken of the event show that many of them shook hands, hugged and stood shoulder-to-shoulder. Then they boarded planes and helicopters and scattered across the country.

From right, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greet people after President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington.

Attendees said they were tested beforehand and had to wait for negative results before being allowed to take a seat. USA TODAY reached out to more than 70 guests. Not one said that they’d been in touch with the CDC about contact tracing.

At least six faith leaders from Texas to Florida who were at the Rose Garden event went on to give in-person sermons the following Sunday – after Trump announced he had coronavirus.

Members of Congress who tested positive and were present for the festivities also went on to campaign rallies and government meetings. At least one, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was blamed for spreading the virus to U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a Democrat who lives in the same D.C. building.

Hope Hicks, Counselor to the President, cheers as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. Special assistant to the President and White House trip director William Russell, center, and director of the White House personnel office John McEntee, watch.

The president and first lady hosted a Gold Star family event at the White House, also attended by heads of the armed services branches, including Adm. Charles Ray who has since tested positive.

The president also attended a series of other events, including a fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the day before his positive test.

Health experts say the exact extent of the spread can be difficult to measure. But models show the likelihood of someone carrying COVID-19 at an event the size of the Supreme Court announcement is more than 55%. Determining who exposed whom is impossible without aggressive contact tracing.

A study of the Diamond Princess cruise ship summarized by the CDC found that each infected person transmitted to 15 other people, on average, before the outbreak was identified. After isolation and quarantine measures were adopted, the transmission rate dropped to 1.8.

A late February funeral attended by about 200 people in Albany, Georgia – a similar number to the White House event – triggered an outbreak that infected more than 1,000 people and killed 67 within six weeks, according to a USA TODAY analysis of public case data. It is worth noting, however, that health safety protocols were not consistently adopted so early in the pandemic.

White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern said the administration followed CDC guidelines for contact tracing, which included going back 48 hours from the time there was a positive test on all White House staff. For those with no official ties to the White House, it was up to their own family doctor to do any tracing, he said.

“The White House has a robust contract tracing program in place, led by the White House Medical Unit, with CDC personnel and guidance,” Morgenstern said. “The goal of contact tracing to stop ongoing transmission …contract tracing is patient based, not event based.”

But the calculus for contracting COVID is the congestion, proximity and time spent with others. Not wearing masks greatly increases that exposure, guidelines the White House was not properly following.

“This was disconcerting from a basic public health perspective,” said Jay Wolfson, senior associate dean of the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida. “The danger here is (the administration) playing chicken with other people’s lives by not being transparent and not being clear.”

Spread to the faithful

On the same day that Trump nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court, an estimated 50,000 faithful gathered in the nation’s capital for the 2020 Prayer March led by Franklin Graham and attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Graham and other faith leaders met Barrett during a private reception at the White House, and many also attended the Rose Garden ceremony.

Of the 21 Rose Garden attendees who lead faith-oriented organizations, 11 have confirmed they tested negative, two have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight have not said either way.

At least six of them returned home and gave in-person sermons the following Sunday, according to a USA TODAY examination of publicly available videos from these services.

.@SecondLady and I were truly honored to join @Franklin_Graham and thousands of Believers for the #PrayerMarch2020 in Washington DC today. Thank you for your prayers, America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p1l6J8Cp69 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 26, 2020

California pastor and Christian evangelist Greg Laurie was among those at the Rose Garden event who went on to get sick.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday,” Laurie wrote in a Tweet. “I have been in quarantine since then. My wife Cathe is also in quarantine with me. I am happy to report that all members of my family have tested negative for COVID.”

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who was at the Rose Garden event to support Barrett, a Notre Dame alumna, also has tested positive.

At least 10 people at that event also attended the three-day Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference in Georgia, which drew hundreds of guests and took place indoors.

Pence was the keynote speaker.

Faith and Freedom Coalition founder Ralph Reed, who was also at the Rose Garden, said he took a COVID test on Sept. 30 at the request of the White House because he was set to greet Pence that same day. His results were negative.

Reed acknowledged he was not wearing a mask but added he did not come within six feet of anybody publicly known to have tested positive so far. He is not quarantining.

"I have no symptoms and no reason to believe I have the virus at this point,” Reed said.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, already had COVID-19 in July and was recently tested for the antibodies. He knows first-hand how quickly the virus can spread, as it sickened his family despite efforts to isolate.

He noted most at the Rose Garden SCOTUS event did not wear masks, including himself. But he does not fault President Trump or the administration for those who got sick.

“It was outside, on a sunny day,” Perkins said. “By hiding from the virus, we’re only prolonging the inevitability that people will get sick … I think Americans need to get on with life.”

Pastor Jack Graham, who attended both the prayer march and Rose Garden event in D.C., has preached in-person sermons at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas without a mask since May.

A Graham spokesperson confirmed he had been tested twice since the White House visit and tested negative both times, although the exact dates of those tests was not shared. The statement also noted that “all of his activities have been in consultation with his personal physician.” On Saturday, the day after Trump confirmed his positive test, Graham tweeted that his church has had “thousands attending” services.

“NO REPORTED INFECTIONS,” he wrote. “Don’t let any unhealthy fear keep you away.”

If we pray from seats of political power or our own prayer closets, our Heavenly Father hears us. What a privilege to visit the White House today with @Franklin_Graham & a joy to join 1000s of believers from around this great nation to pray for our country #PrayerMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/vS0AZC5BLl — Jerry Prevo (@JerryPrevoLU) September 26, 2020

Contrasting with evangelical attendees, Catholic Rev. Paul Scalia, the son of late Justice Antonin Scalia, admitted his decision not to wear a mask contradicted the requirements of the church where he preaches.

"My actions at the White House seemed reasonable at the time given the presumed controls in place,” he wrote in a blog for his Virginia Parish. “Nevertheless, I apologize that they did not follow my own expectations, caused disquiet and anxiety, and have distracted from the work of the Gospel."

High transmission rate

Researchers from Georgia Tech University developed a COVID-19 event risk assessment planning tool. The model shows that with 100 people attending an event in Washington D.C., there is a 55% chance that someone will have COVID-19.

With a gathering of 500 people, it jumps to 98%.

Without masks or social distancing, the White House further “amplified” the threat, said Jorge Salinas, hospital epidemiologist and clinical assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Iowa.

“What we are seeing with the White House outbreak is the natural history of COVID and how it spreads when there are no measures in place,” Salinas said. “This is what we see at bars and restaurants, so it’s not surprising. What is surprising is the way this outbreak is being managed is exactly how the pandemic is being managed in the U.S., and that is to just let it be.”

Furthering the spread

In addition to Trump, his aides and some faith leaders, at least four members of Congress have tested positive since last week.

U.S. Sen. Lee of Utah and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, announced they had COVID-19 after attending the Rose Garden ceremony. U.S. Rep. Carbajal of California and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, also announced positive results.

By the time Tillis announced it, he had already attended a judiciary committee meeting with at least 17 other senators and came within 6 feet of Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham at a debate in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Campaign representatives for Cunningham did not respond to requests for comment by USA TODAY. Cunningham tested negative for the virus last week, according to the News & Observer. He was forced to cancel other in-person events, and several members of his campaign staff are in quarantine.

A dozen senators were tested for coronavirus following the judiciary meeting with Tillis, each having negative results as of Tuesday afternoon. But Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, are in quarantine for precaution.

Representatives for Tillis did not respond to requests for comment.

"My concern is for all those that might have been exposed, not just myself,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, who sat in the judiciary committee meeting and said he tested negative on Monday. “We need much better protocols in the United States Senate. And I do not think we should be resuming Judiciary meetings until all Senators have been tested, and have a regular testing protocol."

Video: The now COVID positive U.S. Senator from Utah, Mike Lee, in the Rose Garden at the White House on Saturday, with his mask in his hand, hugging and kissing people. pic.twitter.com/Md2l93bw25 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 3, 2020

Carbajal, the Democratic congressman, said on Tuesday that he tested positive following close contact with Lee. The two live in the same building in Washington D.C.

“The two interacted in passing a couple times last week,” Carbajal’s office said in a statement to USA TODAY. “It’s impossible to pinpoint a precise moment or manner of infection, but he was prompted to get a test after being informed Sen. Lee tested positive."

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie learned he was COVID-positive on Saturday Oct. 3 – a week after the Rose Garden event – and was hospitalized with “mild” virus symptoms. In the days before and after his test, he came into contact with at least 50 government officials.

Others who have contracted COVID-19 include Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Notre Dame President John Jenkins and Nick Luna, assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations.

Christie and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani also were involved in a small group preparing for the presidential debate at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion in Cleveland three days after the SCOTUS nomination ceremony.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani before U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on Sept. 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The same day as the SCOTUS ceremony, six congressmen from Pennsylvania along with the state’s GOP chairman were potentially exposed during a Trump campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport.

Trump supporters at risk

An estimated 200 people reportedly attended a round table discussion and a fundraiser for the president on Oct 1. at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He tested positive for COVID-19 hours later, even though at least three who attended said he showed no symptoms.

Attendees reportedly paid up to $250,000 to participate. Like several of the other events, some who attended and posted photos on social media encountered a backlash, with friends encouraging them to get tested for the virus.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is investigating the Bedminster event to determine if it violated his executive orders by exceeding capacity limits and serving a buffet lunch. Murphy said “the president and staff behaved recklessly” in continuing with the event after Hicks tested positive.

President Donald Trump tosses a hat to supporters as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Duluth, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ORG XMIT: MNAB113

A day before the New Jersey fundraiser, the president traveled to a $200,000 per couple fundraiser at the $16 million home of Martin and Anne Davis on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota and a rally at the Minneapolis airport. Hicks began experiencing symptoms on this trip.

“From a distance, you can see they banked on a flawed strategy – that everyone who would get close to the President would be tested,” Salinas said. “Testing cannot be the only strategy.”

Tricia L. Nadolny, Kyle Bagentose, Marisa Kwiatkowski, Jayme Fraser and Nicholas Wu contributed.

