White House to oil companies: Stop sitting on record profits and lower gas prices

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – As oil company executives testified before Congress Wednesday to explain the skyrocketing rise in gas prices, the White House called on the industry to invest in immediate production.

"This is not the time to sit on record profits," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a video message.

Gas prices, which were already on the rise, jumped further after Russia invaded Ukraine, and the president's subsequent decision to ban the U.S. import of all Russian energy products to target "the main artery of Russia's economy."

Democrats have labeled the increase "Putin's price hike" while rebutting GOP charges that the administration's energy policies are stifling production.

As Psaki did again Wednesday, the White House has tried to put the focus on the more than 9,000 approved but unused permits for production on federal lands.

“It’s time they used them," Psaki said. "It’s time to step up for the good of the country, to invest in immediate production that we need to respond to Vladimir Putin, to provide some relief to customers, not investors and executives."

Checking gas prices in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on March 26, 2022.
Checking gas prices in Buffalo Grove, Ill., on March 26, 2022.

At a hearing before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee, oil industry executives said they are working to supply more energy to the world.

They also emphasized they have little control over all the market dynamics that affect prices.

"The price of oil, gasoline and other refined products are driven by international markets," said David Lawler, chairman and president of BP America. "Energy markets are complex and global in nature."

High gas prices are a political headache for the administration in advance of the midterm elections.

Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day over the next six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The action will represent the largest release from the reserve in its nearly 50-year history.

Russia's invasion has complicated Biden's ambitious goal of cutting greenhouse gas levels to half of what they were in 2005.

The U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia last year, the White House said. Banning them would deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually but it also means shrinking supplies spur higher prices unless demand falls.

Oil company CEOs told lawmakers they have no plans to halt payments of dividends to stockholders or to restrict stock buybacks despite a push by Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and other Democrats to get them to do so.

"The reality is during this (Ukraine) crisis you've had record profits and stock buybacks and the American people want to know why they're paying such high prices at the pump and giving your industry lavish tax breaks while your profits are bring turned over to shareholders," Pallone said.

At Pallone's prompting, the executives laid out the billions their companies had made in profits last year but also outlined the enormous losses they incurred when the global pandemic had severely reduced transportation.

Republicans at Wednesday's hearing accused the Biden administration of squeezing American fossil fuel production by halting the Keystone XL Pipeline, banning new drilling on federal lands and adding to the permit processing time.

"What we've seen in the last several months is an energy crisis unfortunately of our own making," said GOP Rep. John Joyce, whose central Pennsylvania district is rich in natural gas deposits. "The only way to guarantee reliable and affordable energy for the American people is to utilize the resources under the feet of my constituents."

