White House marks Women's Equality Day with abortion rights push

Nandita Bose and Ahmed Aboulenein
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO - Protests during a special session debating on banning abortion, in Indianapolis

By Nandita Bose and Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will mark Women's Equality Day on Friday by meeting state and local leaders to discuss ways to safeguard access to abortions amid a flurry of legal challenges against its efforts to protect reproductive rights.

Senior White House officials, who have been meeting with state legislators after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ended the constitutional right to abortion, will meet elected officials from Kansas, New York, Maryland, North Carolina and Delaware, senior administration officials said.

The Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) will release a report, mandated by an executive order signed by Biden, that builds on previously announced measures such as tackling medication abortion and protecting patient privacy.

HHS will also issue a letter to state governors emphasizing healthcare providers must offer abortion services if the life of a mother is at risk and that such procedures would be protected under federal law, the officials said.

The White House recently launched a three-prong push to protect abortion access, first reported by Reuters, that leans on two federal statutes to target states that limit abortion, communicates to voters the impact on women, and accentuates how forced pregnancies harm both women and men.

A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Idaho from enforcing a ban on abortions when pregnant women require emergency care, a day after a judge in Texas ruled against the Biden administration on the same issue. The conflicting rulings came in two of the first lawsuits over Biden's attempts to keep abortion legal.

About half of U.S. states have or are expected to seek to ban or curtail abortions following the Supreme Court ruling.

A new Pew Research Center poll this week showed abortion rocketing up as a priority for Democratic voters — from 46 percent in March to 71 percent today.

A decisive victory for abortion rights in deeply conservative Kansas and a win on Tuesday for a New York Democrat who campaigned on abortion rights in a swing district have boosted Democrats' hopes they can harness voter anger over the issue to prevail in competitive races during the midterm elections in November.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Ahmed Aboulenein in Washington; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time

    The National Women's Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS. “As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. "

  • KHL game begins with epic line brawl after opening faceoff

    Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi can't stop fighting one another.

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • 'Anything's possible,' Alex Newhook tells young hockey fans at Stanley Cup parade in St. John's

    The oldest trophy in North American professional sports made its way through some of the oldest streets in North America on Monday as part of the official celebration for Alex Newhook's Stanley Cup win this spring. Newhook, from St. John's, helped the Colorado Avalanche claim hockey's top prize this year in what will be a rememberable rookie season for the 21-year-old. Thousands lined the streets, many wearing Avalanche burgundy, to see the cup up close for the first time since Michael Ryder of

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

    BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had a runner on third with nobody out in the eighth and then loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth, and both times failed to score. In the 10th, Biggio took third on a groundout and then rushed home on George Springer’s grounder to

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Curacao eliminates Canada at Little League World Series with 4-2 win

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curaçao. Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against C

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.