The White House Easter Egg Roll Returns After COVID Pause with 'EGGucation' Theme

Virginia Chamlee
·2 min read
Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House
Alex Wong/Getty Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House

The White House announced on Friday its full program of activities for the 2022 Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that began in 1878 but has been on hiatus in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the theme for this year's event, scheduled for Monday, revolves around education and was created by longtime educator and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The "EGGucation!" event will see the South Lawn "transformed into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy," the White House says. As usual, the main draw will be the egg hunt and egg roll, which will allow children to use wooden spoons to roll colorful eggs across the lawn.

Announcing the theme on Twitter, Biden, 70, noted that the theme was fitting considering her work in schools.

"As a teacher, my heart is always in the classroom," the first lady wrote on Friday. "[President] Joe [Biden] and I look forward to welcoming thousands of families to join us for this year's White House Easter 'EGGucation' Roll!"

RELATED: White House Easter Egg Roll Is Canceled Because of Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Health Must Be the First Priority'

This year's event will also feature a talent show, reading nook and cooking demonstration. The White House estimates that approximately 30,000 people will take part, "including thousands of military families, and the crew members and families from the U.S.S. DELAWARE, the Naval submarine for which the first lady is the sponsor.

Some members of the general public (who were able to obtain tickets via an online public lottery) will also be on hand.

The White House says the event will be broken into five sessions, some of which will be viewable on the official White House account and those for the president and first lady.

Some big names will be in attendance, including Milk Bar Chef Christina Tosi, 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey, Jimmy Fallon, Ciara and others.

Also on hand will be characters from Disney's Coco and Doc McStuffins, Sesame Street's Rosita and Cookie Monster, Peanuts characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown and the Peeps.

This will be the first Easter Egg Roll held at the White House since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were both cancelled due to COVID-19.

