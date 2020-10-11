White House Doctor Gives Trump The All-Clear But Questions Remain

Donald Trump’s physician issued a statement late Saturday declaring that the president no longer poses a risk of transmitting Covid-19 to others. But he failed to provide the critical detail about whether or not Trump has tested negative for coronavirus.

“By currently recognised standards,” Trump is “no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” noted the unsigned statement by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. He added the “assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus”.

Not only did Conley fail to reveal if Trump has tested negative for Covid, but he also did not provide specific details about the results of Trump’s “advanced diagnostic tests.”

The PCR lab test Conley refers to his memo can give doctors a “rough sense” of how much virus remains in a person’s body, or the viral load, The New York Times noted. Conley’s wording implies that some virus remains in the president’s body.

Melissa Miller, a clinical microbiologist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, told the Times that no test can definitively show if a person at the end of a coronavirus infection is still contagious and poses a risk to others.

The White House has been extraordinarily tight-lipped about the exact nature of Trump’s illness and recovery.

It remains unclear when the president contracted coronavirus. The White House has refused to reveal when Trump last tested negative.

Conley initially suggested a week ago that Trump had actually been diagnosed a full day earlier on September 30 than what the president stated in a tweet, which would have meant that Trump knew he had Covid-19 before attending group events without a mask or social distancing. Conley later retracted his statement after the White House complained.

But Conley again indicated in his memo that Trump was diagnosed September 30. That would make Saturday “day 10 from symptoms onset,” as Conley noted in...

