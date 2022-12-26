White House denounces migrants being bused to VP's home on freezing Christmas Eve

The White House on Sunday said a politically motivated "stunt" led to migrants being bused in subfreezing temperatures to Washington, D.C., the night before.

Three buses carrying 139 migrants from Texas arrived Saturday outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory, one advocate who greeted them told ABC News.

Amy Fischer is a core organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and was outside the Naval Observatory on Saturday night as buses began arriving after about 7:45 p.m.

Temperatures in Washington that night were in the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Fischer said the migrants included "a bunch of families," maybe around 30, as well as adults in groups like spouses and cousins and people traveling alone.

None of them wore cold weather gear, Fischer said, though many had blankets to wrap up in.

The "vast majority" were asylum-seekers and all spoke Spanish, with people from Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Nicaragua, Fischer said.

She said the migrants were sent from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott's administration, though his office did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Both Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who are Republicans, have for months been periodically sending migrants to Democratic-led areas of the country in protest of federal immigration policies, they have said.

A spokesman for Ducey told ABC News that Arizona did not send the migrants on Saturday.

Fischer said that she and some others from the aid network helped welcome the people as they arrived, directed many of them to transport to a "respite location" -- an area church, though Fischer declined to identify it out of security concerns.

Warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits were available at the respite location, Fischer said. Some migrants had family picking them up after the buses deposited them at the Naval Observatory.

PHOTO: Buses full of asylum seekers from Texas were dropped off at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, Dec. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (WJLA)

In the two days since, Fischer said, her group has helped people make further travel plans to their final destinations while a "handful of folks" who are planning to stay in D.C. have been relocated to a hotel as they prepare to put down roots. She said the groups left on the buses from Texas knowing they were headed to Washington.

"I think people are always a little bit confused ... People are always a little bit scared," Fischer said.

"That's one of my favorite things engaging in this type of work is when you go to the respite locations, people will often times walk in a little bit like 'what's going on? what is this place?'" Fischer said. But then that hesitation abates: "We had Christmas music playing and we're all wearing dorky Christmas sweaters and they get hot food and people kind of sort of -- you can see some of the stress dissolve."

Most of the migrants are looking to head to the New York and New Jersey areas but some are going to the South, some to Washington state, Fischer said.

The nonprofit SAMU First Response, which assists migrants making asylum claims in the U.S., also worked with the migrants as they arrived Saturday.

Abbott previously bused 50 migrants to Harris' home in September.

"We're sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border," he tweeted at the time.

He told ABC News' "Nightline" in August that "we've got to secure our border because the Biden administration is not securing it. And then the reason why we began putting people on buses in the first place is because the Biden administration, they were literally dumping migrants off in small little towns of 10 or 25,000 people, and they were completely overwhelmed."

Abbott's office said in August that more than 6,500 migrants had been taken by bus to cities like New York and Washington.

A spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management told ABC News in September that the state had spent more than $12 million on transporting the migrants, including charter buses and private security.

President Joe Biden has called such tactics "un-American," "reckless" and "simply wrong."

"This was a cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt," White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement on Sunday.

"As we have repeatedly said, we are willing to work with anyone -- Republican or Democrat alike -- on real solutions, like the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures President Biden sent to Congress on his first day in office, but these political games accomplish nothing and only put lives in danger," Hasan said.

Abbott's and Ducey's offices as well as the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network and SAMU First Response did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

ABC News' Mariam Khan contributed to this report.

White House denounces migrants being bused to VP's home on freezing Christmas Eve originally appeared on abcnews.go.com