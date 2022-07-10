Concern over Joe Biden's age 'pushed' White House to delay Saudi Arabia trip

Joe Biden - Patrick Semansky/AP

Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, which should have been tacked onto his recent trip to Europe, was delayed because White House officials feared extended travel would be “crazy” for a man of his age.

While aides cited “diplomatic” reasons for postponing the trip, the New York Times reported that White House apparatchiks are trying to manage the workload for the 79-year-old president.

Combining the two trips would have entailed 10 days on the road which, according to the paper, was considered unnecessarily taxing.

Mr Biden has said he plans to run in 2024, if his health permits, meaning he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Inevitably Mr Biden’s opponents have repeatedly sought to exploit the president’s gaffes and halting gait, and much was made of his falling off his bike while cycling in Delaware a few weeks ago.

The president’s supporters however make much of the fact he was still capable of an extended bike ride, citing this as evidence of his physical fitness, along with his daily workouts with a trainer.

But, as the Telegraph reported last month, there is growing anxiety among Democrats who have been alarmed by the optics of an ageing president and alarmed the party could lose the White House if he runs.

There has already been some jostling by potential alternative candidates, notably J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois governor and his California counterpart, Gavin Newsom

The New York Times, which spoke to several current and former White House insiders, painted a complex picture of an intellectually engaged president who is nevertheless showing signs of his age.

On the one hand, he is showing a grip on the minutiae of government, working late into the night digesting memos and rewriting speeches.

But on the other officials are keeping a watchful eye on Mr Biden, bracing themselves for his next verbal blunder.

Compared to his predecessors Mr Biden has conducted fewer press conferences and his aides strive to protect his weekends.

Nevertheless, the president has chafed against attempts to restrict his workload, the paper added.

Last November Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, said Mr Biden’s gait had stiffened and that he was being treated for a heart condition, known as atrial fibrillation, although his condition was stable.

Dr O’Connor concluded that Mr Biden – “a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male” - remained fit to execute his duties as president.