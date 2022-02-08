Top White House scientist resigns over treatment of colleagues hours after conduct called out

Joey Garrison and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – A top White House scientist announced Monday he is resigning, hours after the administration faced repeated questions about why Dr. Eric Lander hadn't been fired over his treatment of coworkers at the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Calling himself "devastated" for hurting is colleagues, Lander said he can no longer be effective in his role.

"The work of this office is far too important to be hindered," Lander wrote in his resignation letter.

Lander said he will leave by Feb. 18 – not immediately – in order to "permit an orderly transfer."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden accepted the resignation "with gratitude" for Lander's work on the pandemic, the Cancer Moonshot, climate change and other top priorities.

"He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead," she said in a statement.

Hours earlier, reporters repeatedly pushed Psaki during the daily White House news conference to explain why Lander had not been fired despite Biden's zero-tolerance pledge on staff conduct.

During the briefing, Psaki had said senior White House officials conveyed directly to Lander that his behavior was "inappropriate" and that corrective actions were needed.

A workplace complaint last year prompted an internal review that found evidence Lander, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. On the first day of his administration, Biden directed his political appointees to treat everyone with "dignity and respect" and warned that if they don't, "I will fire you on the spot."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a "full, thorough investigation" into the allegations occurred as a result of Biden's Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy.

A White House review found credible evidence that Dr. Eric Lander, science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully.
A White House review found credible evidence that Dr. Eric Lander, science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully.

"The president has been crystal-clear with all of us about his high expectations of how he and his staff should be creating a respectful work environment," said Psaki, who defended the administration's vetting of Lander before his nomination. "Our objective is, of course, to prevent any of this behavior from happening again."

Lander described his office behavior – which he said was "at times challenging and criticizing" – as the result of pushing his colleagues to achieve "the most ambitious goals that this agency has ever attempted."

"But it is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention," he wrote in his resignation letter. "Nonetheless, it is my fault and my responsibility. I will take this lesson forward."

Politico first reported the allegations against Lander, whose position was elevated to Cabinet rank by Biden. His role has taken on greater prominence as the president pursues a Cancer Moonshot program to use federal resources to cut the nation's cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.

"Nothing about his behavior is acceptable to anyone here at all. Quite the opposite. Let me be clear about that," Psaki said after several reporters pressed her about Biden not following through on his workplace pledge to fire employees who disrespect others. "But there is now a process in place that was not in place at the time to evaluate and determine what next steps should be taken."

More: Biden administration prepares for 'reasonable likelihood' of another serious pandemic

The White House said that the review did not find "credible evidence" of gender-based discrimination and that the reassignment of the staffer who filed the original complaint was "deemed appropriate."

In an email Friday to his staff reported by Politico, Lander apologized and said he realizes his conduct "reflects poorly on this administration."

"It's my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It's clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility,” Lander wrote in the email. “This is not only wrong, but also inconsistent with our Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. It is never acceptable for me to speak that way. I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or were present at the time.”

The founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Lander is a mathematician and molecular biologist. He was lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the "book of life."

His confirmation to his role in the Biden administration was delayed for months as senators sought more information about meetings he had with Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his suicide in 2019.

Lander also was criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists to gene editing technology. At his confirmation hearing last year, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that minimized the work of the female scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein "an abhorrent individual."

Lander said he "understated the importance of those key advances" by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two were later awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top White House scientist resigns over treatment of colleagues

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the line in 42.488 seconds. Fontana won gold four years ago, but it was made clear that her husband and former U.S. short track skater, Anthony Lobello Jr., wasn't welcome as her coach.

  • Ontario registered practical nurses tell health minister they're not being 'fairly compensated'

    The union representing registered practical nurses in Ontario says it's optimistic following a meeting with the provincial health minister Monday to discuss issues affecting front-line health-care workers — including how much they get paid. But Katha Fortier, UNIFOR's assistant national president responsible for health care, said she knows that "change doesn't come easy." Fortier said registered practical nurses (RPNs), who "have been bearing a heavy load during the pandemic," are not getting pa

  • Gigi Hadid apologises for ‘commotion’ with Instagram comment on Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement

    Model’s comment sparked speculation Rihanna was expecting twins

  • Berlinale’s ‘1341 Frames of Love and War’ Debuts Trailer, Reservoir Docs Launches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    “1341 Frames of Love and War,” which world premieres in the Berlinale Special section of the Berlin Film Festival, has debuted its trailer with Variety. World sales are being handled by Reservoir Docs, excluding North America, Israel, Greece and Portugal, which are being sold by the filmmakers. The film is a documentary portrait of one […]

  • Shania Twain looks 'ageless' in message to Team Canada snowboarder Laurie Blouin: 'Kick some a--'

    The 56-year-old singer sent a message to her fan, snowboarder Laurie Blouin.

  • Hankey accuser plans to sue King's, Anglican Church in civil case

    Glenn Johnson will continue his fight for justice despite the death this weekend of the man he accuses of sexually assaulting him more than 40 years ago. Wayne Hankey, a former Anglican priest and longtime professor at the University of King's College and Dalhousie University, died this weekend after a heart attack. He was 77. Hankey was one month away from the first of three criminal trials, which involved charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and gross indecency for alleged incidents dat

  • Adorable Premature Bat Battles Case of the Hiccups

    A rescued premature baby bat couldn’t keep her hiccups under control while being cared for in Rochedale South, Queensland.The baby bat, given the name Quill, was rescued after a passerby found her on the ground. She was then transferred to the care of a volunteer-led sanctuary.The sanctuary is headed up by Denise Wade, who has been caring for injured baby bats for more than a decade.Wade regularly shares updates on the animals to her Batzilla the Bat YouTube and Facebook pages.Another volunteer, named Bec, took primary care for Quill and in the footage can be heard saying that “everybody” who sees the little bat “falls hopelessly in love with her.”As for the hiccuping, Wade noted that this is a normal occurrence for baby flying foxes. “She’s an around-the-clock little baby, but she’s worth it,” Bec said of Quill.A February 5 update on Quill noted that she is “not only growing fast but she is keeping her new mum (Bec) on her toes.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful

  • Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting abuse and Savile slurs

    Mob were heard shouting ‘traitor’ and ‘Jimmy Savile’

  • Fort McMurray councillor faces call for investigation of Indigenous comments

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Councillors in Fort McMurray have called on their integrity commissioner to investigate allegations that one of their members accused Indigenous people of coming to the city to get drunk and fight. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Mayor Sandy Bowman says in a statement that Coun. Shafiq Dogar made the comments during a debate Thursday on a motion regarding prevention and awareness initiatives for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people. Bowm

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B