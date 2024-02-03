White House Declines CBS News Request For Joe Biden Super Bowl Interview
The White House has declined CBS News’ request for a sit down interview with President Joe Biden tied to the Super Bowl, the network confirmed.
This will mark the second year in a row that the White House has bypassed an interview, which had become a tradition as it reaches such a huge audience. CBS has the rights to the Feb. 11 event between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Last year, the White House declined a Fox News request for an interview when Fox had the rights to the big game. Variety first reported on the declined request.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The decision to forgo a Super Bowl interview is a surprise, given that it would provide the president with increased exposure in an election year. Biden previously sat down for interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt in 2022 and with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in 2021. The president was interviewed last October by 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley
While there has been a tradition of presidents sitting for news division interviews with the host network of the Super Bowl, dating back to Barack Obama’s chat with Matt Lauer in 2009, Biden is not the first to break with the pattern. Donald Trump declined an NBC News interview request in 2018.
It’s unclear who the CBS News had pitched to do the interview. Last year, Fox News offered Bret Baier or Shannon Bream to interview the president. The White House instead announced that it would be doing an interview with Fox Soul, another entity of Fox Corp., although that was ultimately canceled.
Biden is on his way to Los Angeles today for a visit that includes a meeting with Black leaders in the entertainment business.
