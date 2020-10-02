White House COVID Testing Is Riddled With Holes, Insiders Say

News that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus may have sent shockwaves through the nation’s capital as it awoke Friday morning. But for those who worked for the president, the surprise was that it had taken this long to get to this point.

The White House may house some of the most important figures in government. But for months, the testing protocols to screen potentially infectious individuals have been more lax than the president’s aides present to the public.

Olivia Troye, a former senior adviser for the White House coronavirus task force, said in an interview Friday morning that “the majority of people who work in” the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which houses most offices for White House staffers, “weren’t getting tested daily” when they “went into the West Wing for meetings.”

“I knew this because you have to be on the list to get tested and I know from talking to them,” Troye recalled. “It was going to be a time constraint and a resource constraint…These were more junior staffers who weren’t seeing the president, but from what we know about how this virus spreads, that…wasn’t keeping people safe.”

As of Friday morning, it remained unclear just how Trump and the first lady contracted COVID-19. Their diagnosis came on the heels of news that the president’s close aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive and self-isolated on the ride on Air Force One on Wednesday. But there was no evidence or confirmation that Hicks had passed the disease to her boss, or vice versa.

Nevertheless, the news called into question exactly what type of protocols the Trump administration had put in place to ensure that the deadly virus would not enter the White House compound or spread once in there. (While the EEOB is a separate building from the White House, aides frequently walk between the two).

Two individuals familiar with the matter said that after National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive for the virus July 27, the White House implemented a new testing policy which said that all officials and staffers in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building agree to random coronavirus testing. It marked the first time the White House made it mandatory for employees to get tested despite several individuals testing positive beforehand. But, as outlined in a memo The Daily Beast previously obtained, there were still holes in the plan: Not every official was tested every day.

“They basically picked names out of a hat,” one official said.

Under the testing regiment, the “failure to report to testing” would be “considered a refusal to test,” while an individual could defer testing “based on a compelling need.” Exceptions included those who had teleworked for more than 30 days or planned to in the following two weeks, employees on approved leave or on official travel, or people who were not in the immediate vicinity of the building during testing hours.

There were, officials said, other problems with the testing protocols. For starters, staffers in the EEOB said they have been concerned about the accuracy of the tests administered—swab tests with near immediate results. And one other EEOB official said that while not everyone in the building has been required to work from the office, some individuals who experienced symptoms over the last several months were able to stay at work before securing a time to be tested.

At the White House, those entering the compound had reportedly been required to take Abbot point of care swab tests. But scientists said those have mixed results and it’s unclear what tests are being administered now. Over time, the universe of those subjected to testing has been decreased to those who work closely with the president. The White House does not mandate the wearing of face masks either.

“All those in close proximity to the president are tested beforehand,” said White House spokesperson Judd Deere. “Per CDC guidelines, face coverings are recommended.”

In the wake of the Trumps’ positive tests, on Friday morning, First Lady Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Beast that “all East Wing staff continues to telework.”

