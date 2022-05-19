White House, Congress take steps to address infant formula shortage. Don't expect relief overnight

Merdie Nzanga and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – As part of a broad federal response to the national shortage of baby formula, the House late Wednesday approved legislation to secure the supply chain and expand access for low-income families.

Passage of both bills came just hours after President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up production of infant formula. He also took steps to expand the amount of formula the U.S. currently imports from foreign countries.

Both House bills now head to the Senate where some lawmakers are pressing the administration to appoint a White House coordinator to work with infant formula producers so shelves can be restocked quickly.

Still, It could be weeks before parents feel relief.

The baby formula shortage began in November, when about 11% of popular brands were out of stock, according to data analytics firm Datasembly. As of May 8, 43% of baby formula was sold out at retailers across the U.S. because of recalls and supply chain strains. Retailers such as CVS, Target, and Walmart have put purchase limits on formula.

The shortage worsened with the February closure of an Abbott formula factory in Sturgis, Michigan, which was shut down amid recalls of contaminated formula.

Olivia Godden feeds her infant son, Jaiden, baby formula, Friday, May 13, 2022, at their home in San Antonio. Godden has reached out to family and friends as well as other moms through social media in efforts to locate needed baby formula which is in short supply. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG104
Olivia Godden feeds her infant son, Jaiden, baby formula, Friday, May 13, 2022, at their home in San Antonio. Godden has reached out to family and friends as well as other moms through social media in efforts to locate needed baby formula which is in short supply. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) ORG XMIT: TXEG104

In the meantime, parents are being advised to contact their pediatricians to discuss the best course of action for their child, which could entail seeking samples of new formula brands or donated pasteurized breast milk.

Here's what to know about how the latest steps Washington is taking could ease the formula crunch:

How quickly will formula be readily available again?

At least several weeks and maybe as long as two months.

Abbott has reached a consent decree with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen the Michigan factory provided the plant meets certain safety guidelines. But even with that agreement in hand, Abbott said in a statement it "will take six to eight weeks before product is available on shelves."

Where to find formula: Looking for baby formula? Here's where to search online

How severe is the problem?

Parents are scrambling to find formula from Michigan to Alabama. Families are experimenting with different solutions to keep their babies fed. And communities have pitched in to help alleviate the shortage.

"The need is just tremendous," said Benji Arslanovski, a Mansfield, Texas, restaurant owner who gave away free cans of formula. "The message is, 'Help your neighbor.'"

Two children were hospitalized at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, because of the ongoing national shortage of baby formula, a physician at the hospital told the Commercial Appeal.

Both children required a special, amino acid-based formula because they have short bowel syndrome – a condition meaning they are unable to efficiently digest food because they have fewer intestines.

Sick infants: Two children hospitalized in Memphis due to national formula shortage

While one child was discharged Tuesday, the other remained in the hospital in stable condition after receiving care for dehydration and complications from a lack of nutrients they would normally receive through specialized formulas produced by Abbott Laboratories.

"One of the things that I hope comes out of this is that I want people to say, 'This can never happen again,'" said Dr. Mark Corkins, a pediatric gastroenterologist at the hospital. "I don't want to do this again. Can Congress do something? Let's find a way to think about this. Smart people need to figure out a way to make sure this never happens again."

What's the White House plan to end the shortage?

Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of  formula and authorized commercial planes contracted by the Defense Department to bring back formula from overseas. Yet it’s unclear how quickly either plan will lead to more product on store shelves.

Olivia Godden prepares a bottle of baby formula for her infant son, Jaiden, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home in San Antonio.
Olivia Godden prepares a bottle of baby formula for her infant son, Jaiden, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home in San Antonio.

Senior Biden administration officials said Thursday they continue to have “ongoing conversations” with baby formula manufacturers about which materials the Defense Production Act will be used for. Officials said requiring suppliers of labels to prioritize bottles for baby formula companies is one example of how the authority could be used.

White House officials also said they haven’t determined which manufacturing facilities in other nations to target. About 98% of baby formula in the U.S. is produced domestically, according to the White House. Any baby formula imported into the U.S. would be subject to Food and Drug Administration safety standards.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced it would initiate its "Operation Fly Formula" to transport Nestlé S.A. formula from Zurich, Switzerland to Plainfield, Indiana.

The mission will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three formulas—Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior, and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. The Pentagon is "actively working the request to identify commercial aircraft," according to the administration.

How would the House bills address the crisis?

One of the bills, the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act, would provide $28 million to beef up the FDA's inspection staff at a time when supply chain issues and a lack of quality control have contributed to the crisis. It would also provide resources to prevent future shortages, according to House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

“Parents and caretakers across the country cannot wait – they need our support now," she said.

That bill passed 231-192 with 12 Republicans joining every Democrat in support.

Parents scrambling: Baby formula shortage costing parents: 'It's a desperate situation for many families'

The second bill, the Access to Baby Formula Act, would allow low-income families to buy infant formula with their federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits during a crisis, such as a supply chain disruption.

That bill passed overwhelmingly – 414-9. The nine voting 'no' were all Republicans: Andy Biggs of Arizona; Lauren Boebert of Colorado; Matt Gaetz of Florida; Louie Gohmert of Texas; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; Clay Higgins of Louisiana; Thomas Massie of Kentucky; and Chip Roy of Texas.

Baby formula in stock at Amazon
Baby formula in stock at Amazon

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said the legislation is crucial because nearly half of all infant formula is bought using WIC benefits and 89% of WIC participants purchased formula from the Abbott manufacturing plant that closed in Michigan.

What's the Senate doing about the shortage?

The Senate has not signaled when – or if – they would take up the House bills. But bipartisan legislation, led by Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow and Arkansas Republican John Boozman, has been introduced to help families on the WIC program get access to more formula.

“Moms and dads in the most prosperous country on earth should never have to worry about their ability to obtain something as vital as baby formula," Boozman said in a statement.

In addition, a group of Democratic senators is pressing the Biden administration to take several short- and long-term steps to improve the supply chain for infant formula. They want him to appoint a coordinator within the White House to work with formula makers directly and oversee the development and implementation of a national strategy.

"The national strategy should rapidly address immediate needs associated with the shortage, including identifying specific action, steps and deadlines for addressing the shortage," they wrote. "It should also provide critical information to parents and caregivers, including where to find formula, how to transition from one formula to another, if needed, and what to do if a medical or specialty formula is unavailable."

Contributing: Joey Garrison, Jayme Deerwester and The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infant formula shortage spurs federal response but relief weeks away

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hornets keeping Miles Bridges?

    Rod Boone: Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: "Our intention is to keep Miles long-term, yes. He's a big part of our future." Source: Twitter @rodboone What's the buzz on Twitter? Rod Boone @ rodboone Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: "Our intention is ...

  • Michigan's chief election official said Trump called for her to be arrested and executed for treason after 2020 election: report

    Jocelyn Benson told NBC News she heard about the comments from "a source familiar with Trump's White House meeting." A Trump representative said Benson "lied."

  • Wildfires force evacuation order in Texas

    A Texas wildfire is causing mandatory evacuations in multiple communities near Abilene. (May 19)

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue