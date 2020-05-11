White House Reporter's Cockroach Photo Causes Twitter Users To Bug Out

David Moye
HuffPost

A lowly cockroach living in the White House has become Twitter’s newest hero after a correspondent posted its photo on social media.

White House correspondent Brian Karem posted the photo on Monday and noted the roach was quite large in size.

Karem did not identify the cockroach by name, but it managed to inspire Twitter users to new heights of snark.

Some people wondered which White House staffer it might be.

One person sensed something was in the works.

Although Karem just had the single roach sighting, the creature likely has lots of relatives nearby.

In 2017, it was revealed that the White House, like many old buildings, has had a serious vermin problem including at least four cockroach infestations in that year alone.

