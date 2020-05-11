White House Reporter's Cockroach Photo Causes Twitter Users To Bug Out

A lowly cockroach living in the White House has become Twitter’s newest hero after a correspondent posted its photo on social media.

White House correspondent Brian Karem posted the photo on Monday and noted the roach was quite large in size.

NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

Karem did not identify the cockroach by name, but it managed to inspire Twitter users to new heights of snark.

The Trump White House in a nutshell. — Megan Sutherland (@megansuthe) May 11, 2020

Did you score an interview with this new cabinet member? — Ya know, whatever (@AliciLee) May 11, 2020

Maybe it’s a listening device bug. 😂 — Jackie Gontarek (@jackiegontarek) May 11, 2020

I’ll vote for it — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 11, 2020

Some people wondered which White House staffer it might be.

I thought it was Stephen Miller... — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) May 11, 2020

Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s Betsy DeVos. — William Tecumseh Sherman Every Day (@TecumsehDay) May 11, 2020

Don Junior has entered the chat — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 11, 2020

Next chief of staff — Peter the Curve Flattener (@arrogantz) May 11, 2020

Not a cockroach - he's the latest District Court nominee, visiting the White House to pledge his loyalty. — paul takakjian (@ptakakjian) May 11, 2020

One person sensed something was in the works.

How long before soemone creates @/WHCockroach? — Commander Awareness (@CommanderBliss) May 11, 2020

Although Karem just had the single roach sighting, the creature likely has lots of relatives nearby.

In 2017, it was revealed that the White House, like many old buildings, has had a serious vermin problem including at least four cockroach infestations in that year alone.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.