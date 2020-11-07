White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Tests Positive For COVID-19 As America Suffers Worst Day Of New Infections

America broke another record for new coronavirus cases yesterday and one of the new infections is the White House Chief of Staff.

Mark Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, a source close to the administration confirmed to Deadline. Numerous other media outlets also confirmed the Bloomberg scoop on the former North Carolina Congressman’s health.

As the nation awaits the final voters to be counted in an election that looks to have denied Donald Trump’s re-election aims, America had just over 121,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on November 5. That shatters the previous record of 107,000 the day before – the first time the USA topped 100,000 new cases in one day.

The terrible irony is that Meadows was the man who said on CNN on October 25 that “we are not going to control the pandemic.

No fan of wearing a mask or taking recommended precautions, sometimes Frank Underwood impersonator Meadows was at campaign HQ and huddled in the White House with Trump and others in the administration’s upper echelon on Election Night. He was also present at the new potential superspreader event at the Executive Mansion in the early hours of November 4 with hundreds at Trump’s speech in the East Room.

Of course, as the seemingly inevitable transition commences to an incoming Joe Biden administration, the sidelining of the 61-year old Meadows follows the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host, the First Lady, and son Barron Trump coming down with COVID-19 earlier this fall. Close aides like Hope Hicks and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, plus members of VP Mike Pence’s staff and more all tested positive too for the potentially fatal virus in an administration that has insisted the nation is turning the corner on the pandemic or that it is old news.

Which is clearly not the case.

Of note, there have been a total of 9.8 million COVID-19 cases in America this year with almost 234,000 deaths so far.

