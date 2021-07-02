White House calls Sha’Carri Richardson an ‘inspiring young woman’ amid backlash over her Olympics drug ban

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts after competing in the first round of the Women’s 100 Meter during day one of the 2020 US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on 18 June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon (Getty Images)

The White House has called Sha’Carri Richardson an “inspiring young woman who has gone through a lot personally” in response to her ban from the Olympics 100m race following a failed drugs test.

The comments came during a White House press briefing on Friday during which press secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Joe Biden supported the athletes one month sanction.

“I would say first that this was an independent decision made by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and not a decision made by the US government as is appropriate,” Ms Psaki said.

The press secretary said the White House would leave the agency “space and room” to make their decisions about anti-doping policies.

“I will also note that Sha’Carri Richardson is an inspiring young woman who has gone through a lot personally... and she also happens to be one of the fastest women in the world,” Mr Psaki added.

She continued: “And that’s an important part of this story as well. This was an independent decision by the USADA ... but I also felt it was important to note who she is and her history.”

On Thursday, news broke that Ms Richardson had tested positive for chemical cannabis after winning the 100m at the US Olympic trials in June, completing it in 10.86 seconds.

Ms Richardson apologised on Friday, revealing she used cannabis after finding out her biological mother had died just before her US Olympic trial.

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” Ms Richardson said in an appearance on the Today show.

Ms Richardson was in Oregon at the time of the trials where cannabis use is legal. However, the drug is banned by the USADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The sprinter accepted a 30-day suspension that ends 27 July. A three-month sanction was said to have been reduced to one month because she participated in a counselling programme.

“Don’t judge me, because I am human ... I just happen to run a little faster,” Ms Richardson told the broadcaster.

Story continues

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Read More

A timeline of more than 40 years of war in Afghanistan

Liberty: Lots of travelers expected on freer Fourth of July

Ted Cruz ‘certainly looking’ at 2024 White House run: ‘2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life’