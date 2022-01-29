`We're going to fix them all.' At site of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge, Biden's infrastructure push gains new urgency

President Joe Biden’s New Year resolution to spend less time in Washington and more time connecting with Americans became all the more pressing Friday on a presidential trip to Pittsburgh.

After a bridge collapsed in the Pennsylvania city, Biden detoured to the site, a last-minute change from his pre-planned schedule.

What had originally been meant as a way for Biden to tout a legislative achievement, and perhaps encourage others, met with the stark reality of a disaster.

With the smell of gas still in the air from the accident, Biden spoke with local officials about what happened and sent a wider message to the country.

"We're going to fix them all," Biden said of the bridges in Pittsburgh and the estimated 45,000 across the country rated in poor condition. "We're sending the money."

With Biden's sweeping climate and social policy spending bill stymied by united opposition from Republicans and a lack of unanimity among Democrats, the visit was originally planned as a chance for Biden to show how he is delivering assistance.

That's especially important in Pennsylvania, which has a top Senate race this year, along with a gubernatorial battle. It's also a state Biden will need to carry in 2024.

After a rough end to his year, Biden said last week that among the changes he will be making is getting out of the White House more often.

"I'm going to go out and talk to the public," he said. "I'm going to make the case of what we've already done, why it's important, and what will happen if they support what else I want to do."

After leaving the collapsed bridge, Biden visited Carnegie Mellon's Manufacturing Futures Institute, located in a former steel mill, to talk about rebuilding America's economy for the 21st Century.

He examined 3D printing machinery and tools and watched a robotic arm at work.

“Mill 19 used to roll out 10-inch steel bars,” Biden said when he addressed labor leaders and others, standing in front of a large American flag inside the cavernous, industrial-style space. “Today, it rolls out the latest innovation in advanced manufacturing robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.”

Biden made a pitch for pending legislation aimed at reinvigorating America’s technological footprint to counter China. It would invest billions of dollars in scientific and technological innovations – including artificial intelligence, computer chips and robotics.

He also talked about the importance of passing elements of his Build Back Better agenda, the package of health care subsidies, climate change initiatives, subsidized child care and other programs that has stalled in Congress.

“We know how to ease the pressure on families,” he said. “We can afford these investments by making sure the wealthiest just pay a little bit.”

Promoting the already passed infrastructure package, Biden said the nation needs to get that funding into its crumbling bridges and roads.

“We don’t need headlines saying that someone was killed in the next bridge collapse,” he said.

The two-lane Pittsburgh bridge collapsed around 6 a.m., leaving a bus dangling on what remained of the span.

Gas lines along the bridge ruptured, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate.

President Joe Biden visits the site where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End.

It's unclear if the collapse was caused by an explosion in the gas line or if the gas line leaked after the collapse, police told Biden.

Looking down on the snowy, broken bridge deck topped with overturned cars, Biden asked about the rescue efforts.

Told that a jogger at the scene had helped pull people from their vehicles, Biden expressed his astonishment.

"It's a miracle, Mr. President," an officer said.

The Associated Press reported Friday rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet and formed a human chain to retrieve people who were left on the bus. As of Friday morning, only minor injuries were reported.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said three or four vehicles were involved in the collapse and there were 10 minor injuries with three people brought to the hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening, Jones said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

Before Biden left Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet Biden "has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse."

Biden had been scheduled to stop in Pittsburgh on Friday before the bridge collapsed as part of a tour to sell the infrastructure law to the public. The law provides $1.2 trillion for improvements to roads, airports, public transportation and other infrastructure needs. It includes $110 billion for roads and bridges.

More than 46,000 bridges in the U.S. are considered "structurally deficient," according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Contributing: The Associated Press

